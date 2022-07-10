Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
115.54 USD   -0.68%
German union Verdi calls for 'Prime Day' strike by Amazon workers

07/10/2022 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A box from Amazon.com is pictured on the porch of a house in Golden

BERLIN (Reuters) - German union Verdi has called on staff at seven Amazon distribution centres to strike over Sunday evening's night shift in a bid to force the retailer to accept the union's sectoral collective bargaining agreement.

The union - one of Germany's biggest - said that although Amazon had repeatedly increased wages over recent years, the impact of this on staff had been moderated by extended working hours and low to non-existent compensation for public holiday shifts.

"Our active colleagues, who have been fighting for years for a collective pay agreement with Amazon, deserve our respect for the courage they keep showing in this confrontation with the employer," said Verdi official Stefanie Nutzenberger.

The strike action is timed to coincide with Amazon's discount "Prime Day", when heavy sales volumes are expected. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verdi said it had called the strike at distribution centres in Augsburg, Leipzig, Koblenz, Rheinberg, Werne and two centres in Bad Hersfeld.

Its members employed by Amazon have been on strike many times before over pay and conditions.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 524 B - -
Net income 2022 7 683 M - -
Net cash 2022 38 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 151x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 176 B 1 176 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 115,54 $
Average target price 175,90 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.22%1 175 551
JD.COM, INC.-11.50%94 743
COUPANG, INC.-46.83%27 529
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.3.01%25 634
ETSY, INC.-59.46%11 282
OCADO GROUP PLC-48.33%8 497