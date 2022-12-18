German union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German union Verdi on Sunday
urged workers at Amazon warehouses across the country to support
rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at
maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas
business.
The union said that, in response to pay hikes that had
lagged inflation, it had called on workers at seven German
distribution centres to down tools unannounced in strikes that
would alternate between different locations.
Amazon said the strike calls affected only a few of its 20
logistics centres in Germany.
Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the United States,
and Verdi has been organising strikes at the company's German
sites since 2013 in a long-running protest over low pay and poor
conditions.
"Colleagues are furious and don't want to be taken for fools
by a company that makes billions in profits," the union said.
It said alternating strikes would hinder Amazon management's
attempts to prepare for stoppages.
Amazon, which does not recognise collective bargaining
agreements in Germany, said all logistics staff had been given
pay rises in September.
Verdi said Amazon staff in Germany earned several
thousand euros a year less than their counterparts at companies
with collective bargaining rights.
Amazon said it paid its staff well and offered them benefits
and training opportunities. "Starting pay is 13 euros an hour
upwards, including bonuses, with pay averaging over 35,000 euros
a year gross after two years."
The union did not immediately respond to a question as to
whether its Amazon members had been balloted over the strike
action.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)