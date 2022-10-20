Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:55 2022-10-20 am EDT
114.71 USD   -0.31%
08:45aGoogle activates Israel's first local cloud region
RE
08:13aAmazon Says $1 Billion UK Class Action 'Without Merit'
MT
07:51aAmazon faces $1 billion lawsuit in UK for 'favouring its own products'
RE
Google activates Israel's first local cloud region

10/20/2022 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Google Cloud service logo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google on Thursday activated a local cloud region for Israel, offering cloud services to the country's government and military in a move expected to boost jobs and economic growth.

Israel signed a deal with Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in May 2021 for the more than $1 billion four-phase "Nimbus" project.

As part of the project, billions of shekels will be invested in local infrastructure, Israel's Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Citing Google data, the ministry said the economic impact of the establishment of Google's Israeli cloud region alone is expected to add $7.6 billion to Israel's economy by 2030 and more than 21,000 new jobs in the high-tech sector and others that support cloud activity.

AWS is also expected to activate a cloud region during the first half of 2023, the ministry said.

It added that the local cloud zones in Israel will allow the transfer of significant government computing systems to the cloud, boosting the efficiency of government services, shortening digital services activation response times, and saving on operating costs.

As part of the deal, Google and Amazon committed to making reciprocal purchases and launching industrial cooperation in Israel equivalent to 20% of the value of the contract.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.75% 1.34 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
ALPHABET INC. -1.13% 99.63 Delayed Quote.-31.22%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.11% 115.07 Delayed Quote.-30.98%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 521 B - -
Net income 2022 377 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4 458x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 172 B 1 172 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 115,07 $
Average target price 170,72 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.98%1 172 282
JD.COM, INC.-41.17%62 979
COUPANG, INC.-43.70%29 221
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.58%17 982
ETSY, INC.-56.92%11 943
MONOTARO CO., LTD.9.55%7 535