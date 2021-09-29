Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google adds visual search features in shopping, video push

09/29/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City

(Reuters) -Google users can soon combine images and text in search queries, a feature unveiled on Wednesday that could help the Alphabet Inc unit expand its role in e-commerce and dominance in online video.

The new feature will arrive within months through its Google Lens search tool, the company said in its livestreamed Search On conference. Google said in May that advances in artificial intelligence software would make this possible.

"With this new capability, you can tap on the Lens icon when you're looking at a picture of a shirt, and ask Google to find you the same pattern -- but on another article of clothing, like socks," Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan said.

"This helps when you're looking for something that might be difficult to describe accurately with words alone."

The technology also sorts within videos, including on Google's YouTube, already the internet's biggest streaming service.

"Your bike has a broken thingamajig, and you need some guidance on how to fix it," Raghavan said. "The point-and-ask mode of searching will make it easier to find the exact moment in a video that can help."

Users will be able to run reverse-image searches when surfing on the Google iOS app or the Chrome desktop browser. Selecting an image will pull up similar online visuals, which could help shoppers find where to buy items seen in photos and ultimately lead them to Google Shopping, its rival to Amazon.com Inc's marketplace.

Making more items searchable is another priority. Google said it was licensing a free Address Maker app to governments and organizations to map routes and assign addresses to businesses and homes not yet listed on Google Maps. The app could reduce the time it takes governments and organizations to assign addresses for a town from years to weeks, Google said.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)

By Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:51pAMAZON COM : workers get big payout for COVID-19 shot
AQ
12:24pU.S., EU launch consultations on tech regulations, chips, China trade
RE
10:55aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sanofi, ASML, Apple, United Airlines, Netflix...
10:22aAMAZON COM : Devices Accessibility leader named a 2021 MacArthur Fellow
PU
09:47aElectric car maker Lucid on track for 2022, 2023 output targets, CEO says
RE
02:12aLucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's in October
RE
01:42aLucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's in October
RE
01:21aAMAZON COM : to Hire 20,000 Temporary Workers in Britain During Christmas Season
MT
12:12aLOOKIN' FRESH : Amazon Fresh is growing—and so are employees' careers
PU
09/28AMAZON COM : The 450 koalas that could help save their species
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 26 961 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 679 B 1 679 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 3 315,96 $
Average target price 4 179,55 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.57%1 679 337
JD.COM, INC.-14.20%117 064
WAYFAIR INC.23.21%28 907
ETSY, INC.19.36%26 879
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.04%15 094
ZOZO, INC.64.77%11 859