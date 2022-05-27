Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 04:00:00 pm EDT
2221.55 USD   +4.03%
Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

05/27/2022 | 01:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the sign 'Google for India' at the company's annual technology event in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks with the Indian government to integrate its shopping services with the country's open e-commerce network ONDC, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Late last month India soft-launched its Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as the government tries to end the dominance of U.S. companies Amazon.com and Walmart in the fast-growing e-commerce market.

Google's talks follow the success of its payments business because of the government's initiative for financial transactions, the Unified Payments Interface, said one of the sources, both of whom declined to be named as they were not authorised to discuss the matter with the media.

Google's existing shopping business works solely as an aggregator of listings online and doesn't carry out any order fulfilment like delivery, which the likes of Amazon do.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment on whether it was in talks with the government.

"We remain committed to focus on the enablement of small and medium businesses to leverage digital for deeper discovery and payments capabilities with Google Pay," the spokesperson said, referring to its payments service.

Partners of the ONDC project, which currently includes the likes of Indian fintech firm Paytm, will show listings from each other on their platform in search results. The government's aim is to level the playing field by reducing the cost of doing business for any seller who wants to list their products online.

The ONDC programme aims to join 30 million sellers and 10 million merchants online, and cover at least 100 cities and towns by August.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Munsif Vengattil and Krishna N. Das


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.88% 2155.85 Delayed Quote.-25.58%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.03% 2221.55 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
WALMART INC. 2.13% 126 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 B - -
Net income 2022 8 182 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 140x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 130 B 1 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 2 221,55 $
Average target price 3 643,56 $
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-33.37%1 130 148
JD.COM, INC.-24.76%80 549
COUPANG, INC.-54.39%23 528
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.92%18 933
ETSY, INC.-64.26%9 947
OCADO GROUP PLC-48.84%8 011