Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hagens Berman: Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Price-Gouging During COVID Pandemic

07/02/2021 | 07:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law firm says consumer-rights class action lawsuit vs. Amazon now includes all U.S. shoppers

A class-action lawsuit accusing Amazon of price-gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic has now been expanded to include a proposed class of all Amazon shoppers nationwide who purchased affected products, according to law firm Hagens Berman.

The expanded lawsuit, filed July 2, 2021, accuses the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon.com, of engaging in “unconscionable” and unlawful price increases during the COVID-19 pandemic, inflating prices for essential goods by upwards of 1,800 percent.

If you purchased any consumer food items or goods, emergency supplies or medical products from Amazon during the COVID-19 crisis, find out more about the lawsuit and your rights.

The lawsuit against Amazon seeks repayment to consumers for Amazon’s price-gouging, and treble damages, as well as injunctive relief from the court barring Amazon’s overpricing, which attorneys say is illegal under state consumer-protection laws.

“Attempting to profit from a deadly pandemic is far from a victimless act,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Seattle-based Hagens Berman. “When Amazon chose to hike up prices of emergency supplies and other goods while the world was reeling from COVID-19, it unlawfully price-gouged vulnerable consumers who were relying on Amazon to obtain goods safely.

“We intend to hold Amazon accountable for the choice it made.”

Price Fixed: Face Masks, Medicine, Toilet Paper, Food Staples & More

As the COVID-19 crisis escalated, so too have Amazon’s prices for goods consumers require to remain healthy, protected and nourished, attorneys say.

According to the lawsuit, “Amazon’s sales have never been higher, and since the COVID-19 pandemic began, its sales in some categories (e.g., home items) are up more than 1000 percent.” Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos’s personal wealth increased by $75 billion (or approximately $205 million per day) in 2020, during which hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their source of income and their lives to COVID-19.

After federal officials declared a public health emergency, certain Amazon prices increased as follows according to Hagens Berman’s filing:

  • Face Masks: Increases up to 1,800 percent, from $4.21 to $79.99;
  • Cold Remedies: Increases up to 1,523 percent, from $4.65 to $79.00;
  • Toilet Paper: Increases up to 1,044 percent, from $17.48 to $200;
  • Black Beans: Increases up to 521 percent, from $3.54 to $21.99;
  • Flour: Increases up to 400 percent, from $22.00 to $110.00;
  • Disinfectant Wipes: Increases of more than 745 percent, from $20.71 to $174.96.

All of these (and many more) Amazon price increases are flagrantly unlawful under Washington law, attorneys say.

Find out more about the class-action lawsuit against Amazon for price-gouging during the COVID-19 outbreak.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law firm operating in 10 cities worldwide. The firm’s tenacious drive for plaintiffs’ rights has earned it numerous national accolades, awards and titles of “Most Feared Plaintiff’s Firm,” MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law. More about the law firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
07/02HAGENS BERMAN : Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Price-Gouging During COVID Pandemic
BU
07/02Job surge pushes Wall Street to record highs
RE
07/02US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After Jobs Report
MT
07/02CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After J..
MT
07/02US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After Mixed Jobs Re..
MT
07/02AMAZON COM INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Ending Near Market-Leading Highs
MT
07/02S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data
RE
07/02SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Leading Broader Friday Markets Higher
MT
07/02Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 681 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 771 B 1 771 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 510,98 $
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.80%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-13.28%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.33.30%33 500
ETSY, INC.11.05%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-20.09%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC40.50%11 872