  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

IMDb Celebrates the 93rd Academy Awards With a One-Hour Pre-Show: IMDb Before the Awards, Presented by Toyota

04/21/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
Actress Garcelle Beauvais Joins IMDb Co-Hosts Dave Karger and Ian de Borja to Discuss Hollywood’s Biggest Night During a Special One-Hour Show on Sunday, April 25 at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT on IMDb.com, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch

IMDb:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005861/en/

IMDb Before the Awards, presented by Toyota will broadcast on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3 pm ET/12 pm PST on the IMDb homepage (www.imdb.com), and on the IMDb Twitter (www.twitter.com/IMDb), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imdb) and Twitch (www.twitch.tv/imdb) channels. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IMDb Before the Awards, presented by Toyota will broadcast on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3 pm ET/12 pm PST on the IMDb homepage (www.imdb.com), and on the IMDb Twitter (www.twitter.com/IMDb), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imdb) and Twitch (www.twitch.tv/imdb) channels. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WHAT:

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, will host IMDb Before the Awards, presented by Toyota. Fresh off an unpredictable year in Hollywood, IMDb will prepare and excite audiences for the biggest night in movies with a one-hour pre-show to break down all things Oscars including predictions, historic firsts, and more.

 

 

WHO:

Co-Hosts Dave Karger (IMDb Special Correspondent) and Ian de Borja (host of the IMDb podcast Movies That Changed My Life) will be joined by special guest, actress Garcelle Beauvais (Coming 2 America, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real). The trio will discuss this year’s nominated movies, talent and filmmakers as well as share their predictions for the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. The show will also feature exclusive interviews with the stars of nominated films including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Minari, Sound of Metal and more.

 

 

WHY:

As the world's most popular and trusted entertainment destination, IMDb invites fans to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night with a global community of passionate moviegoers. IMDb helps customers explore the world of TV and movies and decide what to watch during awards season and throughout the year. Entertainment fans are encouraged to have the IMDb app handy during the awards show, where they can find all of the latest info about their favorite nominees, as well as add award-winning and nominated movies to their IMDb Watchlist (www.imdb.com/watchlist).

 

 

WHEN:

The one hour pre-show will broadcast on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3 pm ET/12 pm PST, and will re-air immediately after.

 

 

WHERE:

IMDb Before the Awards will stream on the IMDb homepage (www.imdb.com), and on the IMDb Twitter (www.twitter.com/IMDb), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imdb) and Twitch (www.twitch.tv/imdb) channels. IMDb’s coverage of the 93rd Academy Awards will also include real-time winner announcements, original videos featuring nominees, photo galleries and more at www.imdb.com/oscars.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.


© Business Wire 2021
