IMDb Celebrates the 93rd Academy Awards With a One-Hour Pre-Show: IMDb Before the Awards, Presented by Toyota

IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, will host IMDb Before the Awards , presented by Toyota. Fresh off an unpredictable year in Hollywood, IMDb will prepare and excite audiences for the biggest night in movies with a one-hour pre-show to break down all things Oscars including predictions, historic firsts, and more.

Co-Hosts Dave Karger (IMDb Special Correspondent) and Ian de Borja (host of the IMDb podcast Movies That Changed My Life ) will be joined by special guest, actress Garcelle Beauvais ( Coming 2 America, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real ). The trio will discuss this year’s nominated movies, talent and filmmakers as well as share their predictions for the 93 rd Academy Awards ceremony. The show will also feature exclusive interviews with the stars of nominated films including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Minari, Sound of Metal and more.

WHY: