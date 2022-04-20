Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Amazon.com, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/20/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Amazon is the subject of a report published by The Wall Street Journal on April 6, 2022. According to the Journal, the SEC is investigating the Company’s disclosure of how its employees used the data from third party sellers’ transactions to improve its private label business. Based on this news, shares of Amazon fell by 3.2%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
