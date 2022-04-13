Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 10:25:23 am EDT
3034.33 USD   +0.62%
10:02aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
09:45aAMAZON COM : awards $10 million in computer science scholarships to students
PU
08:10aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 13, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Behalf of Investors

04/13/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Amazon handled disclosures on employees’ use of third party sellers' data to boost its own private-label business.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $105.98, or 3.2%, to close at $3,175.12 per share on April 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Amazon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 449 M - -
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 64,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 534 B 1 534 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 3 015,75 $
Average target price 4 097,98 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.55%1 533 882
JD.COM, INC.-19.39%86 332
COUPANG, INC.-42.27%29 776
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.48%19 669
ETSY, INC.-48.41%14 348
OCADO GROUP PLC-29.41%11 446