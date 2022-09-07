Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:26 2022-09-07 am EDT
126.06 USD   -0.04%
09:21aGetty Images Signs Renewal Deal With Amazon; Getty Shares Surge Pre-Bell
MT
09:20aIndia asks Amazon to remove seatbelt alarm blockers in road safety push
RE
07:04aUnion groups, investors seek worker rights review at Apple
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India asks Amazon to remove seatbelt alarm blockers in road safety push

09/07/2022 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government has asked online retail giant Amazon to stop selling devices designed to disable car seatbelt alarms, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters, citing potential safety risks.

Though the sale of the metal clips is not illegal, such devices and broader road safety issues have come under closer scrutiny after Indian tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at the weekend.

Local media reported that Mistry wasn't wearing a seat belt, reigniting the road safety debate in the world's fourth-largest car market.

In an interview in which Gadkari discussed planned safety measures, the minister said the metal clips available on Amazon are inserted in seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm that typically keeps pinging when seatbelts are not in use while a car is being driven.

"People buy clips from Amazon to evade wearing seatbelts. We have sent a notice to Amazon to stop (selling these)," Gadkari said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a mail for comment.

Gadkari said that vehicle accidents killed about 150,000 people in India in 2021. The World Bank last year said that India had a death on its roads every four minutes.

India also plans to make seatbelt alarms mandatory for rear seats, not only for the driver and front passenger seats, Gadkari said.

Amazon's India website on Wednesday had several listings for small metal clips described as products that can "eliminate" seatbelt alarms across car variants and models. The devices were priced from as little as 249 rupees ($3.12).

($1 = 79.8970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Aditya Kalra and David Goodman)

By Aditi Shah and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:21aGetty Images Signs Renewal Deal With Amazon; Getty Shares Surge Pre-Bell
MT
09:20aIndia asks Amazon to remove seatbelt alarm blockers in road safety push
RE
07:04aUnion groups, investors seek worker rights review at Apple
RE
05:35aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, AstraZeneca, Glencore, Morphic, Phoenix Group...
MS
04:38aNEW NOVEL "THE ATROPOS MAKER III : The Awakening" by N.J. Lujan is released, a fast-paced ..
AQ
09/06Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees
RE
09/06Wall Street ends busy post-summer session in the red
RE
09/06Wall Street resumes busy trading season in the red
RE
09/06Wall Street in the red as Fed worries persist
RE
09/06Wall Street in the red as Fed worries persist
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 526 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 799x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 285 B 1 285 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 126,11 $
Average target price 173,71 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-24.36%1 284 753
JD.COM, INC.-15.30%90 679
COUPANG, INC.-44.93%28 585
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.17%20 974
ETSY, INC.-52.56%13 150
MONOTARO CO., LTD.15.10%8 297