Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India plans tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints over Amazon, Flipkart

06/21/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India proposed banning flash sales on e-commerce websites and said on Monday their affiliate entities should not be listed as sellers on their platforms, in a proposed tightening of rules that could hit Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs' rules, which were released in a government statement, come amid complaints by brick-and-mortar retailers that foreign e-commerce players bypass Indian laws by using complex business structures.

Amazon and Flipkart say they comply with all Indian laws. Amazon said on Monday it was reviewing the draft rules and had no immediate comment, while Walmart's Flipkart did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Under the stricter proposals, e-commerce companies should not hold flash sales in India. These are hugely popular during festive season, but have faced anger among offline sellers who say they cannot compete with the deep discounts online.

E-commerce firms must also ensure that none of their "related parties and associated enterprises" are listed as sellers on their shopping websites, and no related entity should sell goods to an online seller operating on the same platform.

The changes could impact business structures used by Flipkart and Amazon in the fast growing Indian e-commerce market, industry sources and lawyers said.

A Reuters investigation http://reut.rs/2OCOT2W in February showed Amazon had given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers for years. Amazon holds an indirect stake in two of the top sellers on its website, but says it does not give any preferential treatment.

Foreign e-commerce players must not make direct sales to consumers, and can only operate a marketplace for sellers.

Amazon and Flipkart are also regulated under India's foreign investment rules for e-commerce, and it was not clear if the proposed consumer ministry rules will supersede them or not.

The proposal, which is applicable to both Indian and foreign players, is open for public consultation until July 6, the Indian government statement said.

The rules also call on companies to make suggestions of alternative products before customers make purchases "to ensure a fair opportunity for domestic goods."

"This proposal basically changes the way e-commerce is structured. This is way beyond consumer rules - this is basically like an e-commerce industry policy," one e-commerce executive said, adding: "It will be extremely disruptive."

Amazon and Flipkart are separately locked in a court battle with federal antitrust watchdog to stall an investigation into their business practices.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi;Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:45pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Trailing Other Sectors
MT
03:43pBofA Securities Identifies 2021 Internet and e-Commerce Events, and Who Stand..
MT
02:24pRYAN COHEN : GameStop names CEO Matt Furlong to board
RE
01:30pAMAZON COM  : Flipkart tells Indian court it offers lower fee if sellers cut pri..
RE
01:25pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Carried Higher in Monday Markets Advance
MT
11:55aNokia to Deploy 5G Standalone Core Network for Dish Network on Amazon Web Ser..
MT
11:14aAmazon Germany Workers Strike on Prime Day, Request Collective Agreement -- U..
DJ
10:17aAMAZON COM  : Small businesses go live on Prime Day
PU
09:57aBig U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy
RE
09:40aAmazon Germany Workers Strike on Prime Day, Request Collective Agreement
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 711 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 759 B 1 759 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Last Close Price 3 486,90 $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.06%1 758 526
JD.COM, INC.-18.52%110 793
WAYFAIR INC.34.27%31 593
ETSY, INC.-4.55%21 585
ALLEGRO.EU SA-29.10%15 995
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.45%11 656