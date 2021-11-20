Log in
India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

11/20/2021 | 10:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - Indian police said on Saturday they had charged senior executives of Amazon.com's local unit under narcotics laws in a case of alleged marijuana smuggling via the online retailer.

Police in the central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-police-question-amazon-executives-probe-over-marijuana-smuggling-2021-11-15 on Nov. 14 and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other Indian states.

State police said in a statement that executive directors of Amazon India were being named as accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to differences in answers in documents provided by the company in response to police questions and facts unearthed by discussion.

Police did not disclose how many executives were charged.

The police, who had previously summoned and spoken to Amazon executives in the case, estimate that about 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth roughly $148,000, was sold via Amazon.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However the company has previously said it was investigating whether there was any non-compliance by a seller.

Indian authorities have in recent years intensified their efforts to crack down on illicit drugs. Many high-profile Indian actors and TV personalities have been under scrutiny from narcotics officials since last year.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
