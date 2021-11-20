India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

LUCKNOW, India Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indian police said on
Saturday they had charged senior executives of Amazon.com's
local unit under narcotics laws in a case of alleged
marijuana smuggling via the online retailer.
Police in the central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men
with 20 kg of marijuana https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-police-question-amazon-executives-probe-over-marijuana-smuggling-2021-11-15
on Nov. 14 and found they were using the Amazon India website
to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of
stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other Indian states.
State police said in a statement that executive directors of
Amazon India were being named as accused under the Narcotic
Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to differences in
answers in documents provided by the company in response to
police questions and facts unearthed by discussion.
Police did not disclose how many executives were charged.
The police, who had previously summoned and spoken to Amazon
executives in the case, estimate that about 1,000 kg of
marijuana, worth roughly $148,000, was sold via Amazon.
Amazon said in a statement that it does not allow the
listing and sale of legally prohibited products, adding that it
takes strict action against sellers in case of any
contravention.
"The issue was notified to us and we are currently
investigating it," Amazon said of the alleged marijuana
smuggling.
Indian authorities have in recent years intensified their
efforts to crack down on illicit drugs. Many high-profile Indian
actors and TV personalities have been under scrutiny from
narcotics officials since last year.
(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma
Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal, Editing by William Maclean)