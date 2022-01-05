Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal

01/05/2022 | 12:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares in Future Group companies fell on Wednesday, a day after an Indian court dismissed Future Retail's appeal to declare arbitration proceedings with now estranged partner Amazon.com Inc as illegal.

Justice Amit Bansal at the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that Future's filings were dismissed, without giving any further details.

Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer, Future Retail and Future Enterprises fell as much as between 3.6% and 5.8% in a marginally strong Mumbai market.

The Delhi court's decision is the latest legal twist in the Future-Amazon saga and comes after Future urged a New Delhi judge that given India's antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future, there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the company and Amazon to continue.

Amazon had successfully for months used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future in 2019 to block the Kishore Biyani-owned company's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries, until the antitrust agency's suspension of the 2019 deal last December.

Since August 2019, when Amazon announced its investment in Future, shares of Future Retail have slid about 87%.

Future Group, Amazon and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.69% 3350.44 Delayed Quote.0.48%
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED 1.57% 7.78 End-of-day quote.3.60%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 4.20% 10.41 End-of-day quote.7.32%
FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED 3.15% 52.4 End-of-day quote.2.85%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -3.58% 49.8 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.84% 2437.25 Delayed Quote.1.51%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:26aIndia's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal
RE
01/04Samsung likely to report best Q4 profit on solid chip demand
RE
01/04SHOPIFY 'QUIETLY' FILED PATENT FOR B : Business Insider
MT
01/04Indian Court Dismisses Future Retail's Plea to Void Amazon Arbitration
MT
01/04CBRE unit to buy warehouses in U.S., Europe in $4.9 bln deal
RE
01/04Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
01/04AMAZON COM INC : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/04India court dismisses Future's plea to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal
RE
01/04Amazon Music Launches on TomTom IndiGO
MT
01/04Go Cloud Architects Releases "AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam Guide..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 061 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 82,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 699 B 1 699 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 350,44 $
Average target price 4 131,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.48%1 728 405
JD.COM, INC.-8.38%106 135
ETSY, INC.-8.20%26 615
WAYFAIR INC.-1.94%20 467
MOMO.COM INC.0.62%10 932
ALLEGRO.EU SA1.39%9 936