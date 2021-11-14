Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Future discloses new documents to bolster case against Amazon deal

11/14/2021 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shopping carts are parked at the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Independent directors at India's Future Retail have disclosed new documents in a letter to the country's antitrust watchdog aiming to bolster their case against Amazon.com Inc as they seek to revoke a 2019 deal between the two companies.

A 160-page stock exchange filing on Sunday showed the directors reviewed records related to the 2019 deal between a group unit, Future Coupons, and Amazon, and argued that disclosures by the U.S. company before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when it sought approval of the deal contradicted Amazon's own internal communications at the time.

Amazon and the CCI did not respond to a request for comment on the disclosure on Sunday.

The two companies' legal dispute, centred around Amazon's deal to invest $200 million in Future Coupons, has become a high-stakes battle which could determine the dominant player in India's retail market in the years ahead.

Amazon has successfully used the tie-up to block Future's attempted sale of retail assets to rival Reliance for $3.4 billion, which the Indian company is banking on to help keep its business afloat.

According to the Sunday filing, Future's directors told the CCI in a Nov. 10 letter that Amazon's intentions were not to invest in Future Coupons because of its "unique business model and strong growth potential", as it stated while seeking approvals.

Rather, an internal email from an Amazon India executive to other senior Amazon executives, entitled "Future Retail Limited Investment", said the U.S. firm was using a "'twin-entity investment' structure to invest in Future Retail" due to Indian law restrictions.

"The CCI has to revoke the approval granted for Amazon's investment," the letter from Future's independent directors stated.

Their filing is the latest salvo in an escalating legal battle.

In July, Reuters exclusively reported that the CCI had reviewed a complaint from Future and then accused Amazon of concealing facts while seeking the 2019 deal approval, after the watchdog compared legal disclosures made by Amazon at several forums.

The company told Reuters at the time that it was confident of addressing the watchdog's concerns.

India's financial crime-fighting agency has also ordered Future - the country's second-largest retailer - to submit documents related to the 2019 Amazon deal as part of an investigation into possible breach of foreign investment laws, Reuters reported last week.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.52% 3525.15 Delayed Quote.6.62%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.00% 8.76 End-of-day quote.-23.83%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.51% 2593.1 Delayed Quote.30.62%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:31aIndia's Future discloses new documents to bolster case against Amazon deal
RE
11/12Amazon worker group in New York withdraws petition for union vote
RE
11/12Amazon Labor Group Withdraws Petition To Form Union In New York - Bloomberg News
RE
11/12Analysis-Musk's $5 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
RE
11/12AMAZON COM : Resume writing tips from an Amazon recruiter
PU
11/12Wall Street rises on J&J, Big Tech boost
RE
11/12China's Singles' Day loses lustre as growth slumps to single digit amid crackdown
RE
11/12Take a sneak peek inside Amazon Nashville
PU
11/12AMAZON COM INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/11How Amazon helps employees pursue a career outside of Amazon
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 011 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 86,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 788 B 1 788 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 525,15 $
Average target price 4 111,14 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.62%1 787 771
JD.COM, INC.-2.22%133 408
ETSY, INC.42.40%34 503
WAYFAIR INC.8.09%26 974
MOMO.COM INC.237.77%10 676
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-8.46%10 483