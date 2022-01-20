Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
India's Future mulls Supreme Court bid to avoid being named a defaulter - sources

01/20/2022 | 10:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shopping carts are seen outside the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Future Group plans to challenge its own lenders in the Supreme Court to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments, citing its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon.com Inc, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Future
, the country's second-largest retailer, has since 2020 failed to complete https://reut.rs/3nHvlsU its $3.4 billion retail asset sale to a rival due to successful legal challenges by Amazon, which argues the Indian group violated certain non-compete contractual terms the two sides had. Future denies any wrongdoing.

Future told Indian exchanges this month it was unable to pay 35 billion rupees ($470 million) it owed to its lenders on Dec. 31 as it could not sell certain small stores due to the dispute with Amazon. It had hoped to use a 30-day grace period to resolve the situation.

Beyond that, banks are bound by Indian law to classify Future's accounts as a "non-performing asset", or an NPA, and declare it as a defaulter, further complicating the financial position of the debt-laden company.

The sources said Future was readying an approach to the Supreme Court within days to urge judges to stop its lenders from taking any drastic steps and extend timelines to allow it to sell its small stores and clear its dues.

Future's 1,700 outlets include roughly 900 small-sized stores, with the rest being large-format hypermarkets and fashion outlets.

Further, Future is also likely to ask judges to direct the country's central bank to extend the 30-day regulatory grace period and ask the lenders to not declare the Indian retailer as an NPA for the time being, one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as the plans are not public. The lead bankers to Future, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, and India's central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Future also did not respond.

Future's plans signal growing distress at the Indian retail group, which has said it fears liquidation and more than 27,000 job losses at its main retail arm, Future Retail, if its asset sale plan to rival Reliance Industries fails.

One banker who has exposure to Future said lenders will be forced to make financial provisions in their books in line with regulations if Future does not pay up by the end of January, unless there "is a legal angle and a court gives an order to put a hold on it."

Amazon has long argued that Future violated the terms of a 2019 deal they had signed when the U.S. firm invested $200 million in a Future unit. The U.S. company's position has so far been backed by a Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, Editing by William Maclean)

By Aditya Kalra and Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.32% 3142 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
BANK OF BARODA 3.96% 95.85 End-of-day quote.16.96%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 1.98% 54.15 End-of-day quote.5.45%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -1.77% 49.9 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.05% 6360.781 Real-time Quote.1.37%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.75% 2477.45 Delayed Quote.6.48%
STATE BK OF INDIA -0.85% 511.4 Delayed Quote.12.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 061 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 585 B 1 585 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.25%1 585 333
JD.COM, INC.3.18%111 627
ETSY, INC.-25.49%20 683
WAYFAIR INC.-17.87%16 311
ALLEGRO.EU SA3.45%10 318
MOMO.COM INC.-7.38%9 913