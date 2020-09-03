Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/03 01:58:24 pm
3352.46 USD   -5.07%
01:32pIndia's Vodafone Idea says board has no proposal from Amazon, Verizon
RE
01:17pWall St tumbles on tech selloff, recovery worries
RE
01:08pAMAZON COM : Japan unit submits set of reforms to antitrust watchdog
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

India's Vodafone Idea says board has no proposal from Amazon, Verizon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 01:32pm EDT
Man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past the logos of Vodafone painted on a roadside wall in Kolkata

Vodafone Idea said on Thursday its board had no investment proposal to consider from U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc or Amazon.com Inc.

The Indian mobile firm added, however, that it constantly evaluates opportunities for enhancing stakeholders' value.

Vodafone Idea's statement followed a report in local newspaper the Mint that Verizon and Amazon may invest more than $4 billion (3.02 billion pounds) for a stake in heavily indebted Vodafone Idea.

The telecoms carrier's shares rose as much as 30% following the report.

Vodafone Idea won something of a reprieve this week as India's top court gave mobile carriers 10 years to settle government dues, but the company's longer-term problems are not over.

Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Britain's Vodafone Group and India's Idea Cellular, still owes roughly $6.8 billion to the Indian government.

Vodafone Idea's stake-sale talks had been paused pending the court ruling, but Amazon and Verizon are now set to resume them, Mint reported, citing two people aware of the negotiations. (https://bit.ly/356USDD)

Amazon and Verizon did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares in Vodafone Idea hit a more than one-year high before closing up 26.77% amid a flurry of news about its fundraising plans.

CNBC-TV18 reported Vodafone Idea could "take stock" of a sale of its optic fibre business at a Friday board meeting scheduled to discuss fundraising plans. (https://bit.ly/352vP4A)

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and private equity group KKR & Co Inc were contenders for the business, CNBC-TV18 said.

Vodafone Idea was planning to raise about $1.5 billion and was working with advisers as it seeks investors, Bloomberg News reported.

Vodafone Idea and KKR declined to comment, while a representative for Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Sethuraman N.R.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Shounak Dasgupta and Tom Brown)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.94% 3349.56 Delayed Quote.91.11%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -1.99% 44.31 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
KKR & CO. INC. -3.05% 35.65 Delayed Quote.26.09%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.22% 60.3305 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.77% 107.7 Delayed Quote.-26.04%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 26.77% 12.55 Delayed Quote.60.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:32pIndia's Vodafone Idea says board has no proposal from Amazon, Verizon
RE
01:17pWall St tumbles on tech selloff, recovery worries
RE
01:08pAMAZON COM : Japan unit submits set of reforms to antitrust watchdog
AQ
12:03pWall St sinks on tech selloff, recovery worries
RE
09:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook, Twitter, Curevac
09:02aAMAZON : Launchpad Celebrates Five Years of Empowering Startups, Reveals Top-Sel..
BU
04:39aAMAZON COM : to Create 10,000 UK Jobs in 2020
DJ
04:11aAMAZON COM : A Clear Direction Of Travel
AQ
03:32aAmazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
RE
09/02Internet companies urge FCC to reject Trump bid to impose new social media re..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 937 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 769 B 1 769 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 531,45 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.91.11%1 768 867
JD.COM, INC.136.19%129 849
WAYFAIR INC.232.20%28 637
ETSY, INC.180.74%14 841
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL76.42%10 855
MONOTARO CO., LTD.51.21%10 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group