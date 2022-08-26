Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
137.28 USD   +2.60%
04:47aIndia's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback
RE
04:14aTuya Launches Matter Solutions for the Smart Home Industry
MT
08/25Japan's Nikkei tracks tech-led Wall Street gains before Powell speech
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback

08/26/2022 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Amazon, Flipkart, Slice and Uni logos

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's stricter digital lending rules have disrupted card services of foreign-backed fin-tech firms and jeopardised loan offerings of Amazon, prompting companies to chart a lobbying pushback, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters.

Citing concerns over high rates and unfair practices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this month said a loan borrower must deal directly with a bank, dealing a blow to prepaid card providers and shopping websites which act as intermediaries and instantly process deferred loan payments.

India's digital lending market has grown quickly and facilitated $2.2 billion in digital loans in 2021-22, with startups attracting foreign backers and giving traditional banks a run for their money in the credit business.

The new rules have already hit prepaid card offerings of Tiger Global-backed Slice and Accel-backed startup Uni, which have partnered with banks and allowed users to split purchases into interest-free easy repayments, a feature not available with typical credit cards.

Solving "time-sensitive money crunches" made Uni popular: its cards were swiped for $67 million on average monthly, much more than credit card usage of some smaller private and public banks in India.

The RBI has said the new rules were to be implemented immediately, but added that "detailed instructions will be issued separately."

Still, Uni suspended its card services this week due to the RBI rules, hitting hundreds of thousands of users, while Slice has put new card issuance on hold.

Worries are also rising that the rules will throttle plans of bigger players Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart to expand their popular buy-now-pay-later schemes that have tapped millions of users, three industry sources said.

That's because currently Amazon and Flipkart facilitate loans for their shoppers. The bank pays the online merchant, while the borrower later makes loan payments to the lender. The new RBI rules, sources say, could impact this route if online merchants can't receive payments directly.

"It is likely that seamlessness of availing credit by the customer will be severely impacted," the Internet and Mobile Association of India, a top industry group representing Amazon and Flipkart, said in a draft internal lobbying document crafted in collaboration with consulting group PwC.

The group plans to push the RBI to carve out direct merchant payments as an exception under the new rules.

Flipkart has been bullish on the buy-now-pay-later business, saying in May it doubled its user base for the service to more than 6 million in seven months.

Sources said that two other groups representing payment firms and digital lenders also plan to lobby RBI to reconsider some provisions.

Slice said in a statement it was committed to comply with Indian regulations, which it said were a recognition of the rapidly growing industry. It did not comment on the business challenges.

The RBI, IAMAI and PwC, and none of the other companies responded to Reuters queries.

PROTECTING CONSUMERS

Among other new rules, the RBI has said fin-tech firms should recover charges of facilitating a digital loan from their banking partners, not the borrowers. And the firms must also appoint nodal officers and have better checks on user data.

Rahul Sasi, a cybersecurity expert who was on an RBI panel that helped draft the new regulations, told Reuters that while some disruption due to the new rules is inevitable, the ultimate aim is to protect consumers.

"The idea has been to always let the businesses run, it was not about killing the fin-techs," he said.

Nevertheless, fin-tech firms are worried, and fear more regulations are on the way. Swapnil Bhaskar, head of strategy at Indian digital banking solutions provider "Niyo", said the rules could lead to industry consolidation and slow down an industry that has grown at a rapid pace.

The disruptions have disappointed some users.

Athul Bhadran, a 28-year-old engineer, said he happily used his Uni prepaid card to manage his budget by splitting his bigger purchases, like the 19,000 rupees ($238) he spent on a washing machine. Now, he can't.

"I always had the peace of mind if I wanted to spend a big amount," he said.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Additional reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Nupur Anand and Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.60% 137.28 Delayed Quote.-17.66%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 4.44% 51.7 End-of-day quote.0.68%
ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED 0.09% 503.8 Delayed Quote.-36.43%
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.29% 0.17 Delayed Quote.34.92%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:47aIndia's digital lending rules spark disruption, firms plan pushback
RE
04:14aTuya Launches Matter Solutions for the Smart Home Industry
MT
08/25Japan's Nikkei tracks tech-led Wall Street gains before Powell speech
RE
08/25California retail workers vote for union at second REI store
RE
08/25Nasdaq ends sharply up, fueled by Nvidia and Amazon
RE
08/25Nasdaq rallies, fueled by Nvidia and Amazon
RE
08/25Plug Power Enters Green Hydrogen Deal With Amazon
MT
08/25SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Still Search for Direction This Afternoon
MT
08/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Weakening After Midday Reversal by Crude Oil
MT
08/25SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 422 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4 135x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 399 B 1 399 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 137,28 $
Average target price 173,71 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-17.66%1 398 548
JD.COM, INC.-7.36%99 174
COUPANG, INC.-39.99%31 147
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.83%23 191
ETSY, INC.-50.53%13 714
MONOTARO CO., LTD.22.19%9 207