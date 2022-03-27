Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's largest multiplex operators to merge, creating cinema giant

03/27/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's two largest multiplex firms said on Sunday they would merge to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities as the entertainment industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PVR and INOX Leisure said the merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimise cost.

"The film exhibition sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors on account of the pandemic and creating scale to achieve efficiencies is critical for the long-term survival of the business and fight the onslaught of digital OTT platforms," PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli said in a press release.

Over-the-top, or OTT, platforms such Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video and Disney have made deep inroads in India, where the pandemic ravaged a film industry known for song-and-dance spectacles watched by millions.

PVR is India's largest multiplex chain with more than 850 screens, followed by INOX Leisure with about 650 screens.

The merger follows a two-year period when most theatres were shut due to COVID-19 restrictions.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal, Editing by Rupam Jain and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.69% 3295.47 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
INOX LEISURE LIMITED 6.10% 469.7 End-of-day quote.32.93%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.50% 373.85 Delayed Quote.-37.94%
PVR LIMITED 2.54% 1821.65 Delayed Quote.40.31%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 0.13% 139.14 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:17aIndia's largest multiplex operators to merge, creating cinema giant
RE
03/25Analysis-New EU rules regulating U.S. tech giants likely to set global standard
RE
03/25New EU rules regulating U.S. tech giants likely to set global standard
RE
03/25AMAZON COM : How AWS is helping women and girls succeed in technology careers
PU
03/25Amazon.com Workers at JFK8 Staten Island Warehouse to Start Casting Union Votes
MT
03/25Amazon, Others Facing Tough New Digital Rules as Europe Aims to Rein in Big Tech Compan..
MT
03/25New EU rules regulating U.S. tech giants likely to set global standard
RE
03/25Amazon, Apple, Other Tech Giants Facing Stricter Digital Rules Under New European Regul..
MT
03/25MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 25, 2022
03/25Amazon- eero Introduces Its Fastest Mesh Wifi Systems-eero Pro 6E and eero 6+
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 25 062 M - -
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 68,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 677 B 1 677 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 3 295,47 $
Average target price 4 127,72 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.17%1 676 881
JD.COM, INC.-14.49%93 199
COUPANG, INC.-39.75%31 075
ETSY, INC.-39.56%16 809
WAYFAIR INC.-39.58%12 062
MONOTARO CO., LTD.36.03%11 483