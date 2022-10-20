Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:08 2022-10-20 pm EDT
115.66 USD   +0.51%
01:18pU.S. container imports tumble as supply stress gives way to slack
RE
01:10pIndia's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back
RE
12:54pCredit Suisse Adjusts Amazon.com's Price Target to $159 From $170, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back

10/20/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Women walk outside a PVR movie theatre in Mumbai

BENGALURU/MUMBAI, (Reuters) - A slate of flop Bollywood movies have hit India's top cinemas hard, leaving the industry to bank heavily on the current festive quarter to revive its fortunes

Inox and PVR, the top multiplex operators in the country who reported results this week, both blamed a lack of good content for lackluster second-quarter performance, and said they are betting on the third quarter to put them back on a growth track.

"Q3 is crucial (for the companies)," said Karan Taurani, an analyst at Elara Capital.

Audiences have traditionally flocked to theatres during India's busy festival season, which culminates in the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, which will be celebrated on Monday.

Producers save the biggest films of the year for a Diwali release, and the industry expects them to do well during this period, but it may not be quite as festive this year.

"Even the Q3 releases, which happen to take place during the festive season, are somewhat muted and underwhelming in the response they are getting," film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar said.

Occupancy rates at Inox were at 17% for the quarter, with PVR at 24%, analysts at domestic brokerage and research firm Nirmal Bang said, blaming the lackluster attendance on "poor consumer connect with the content released in the second quarter."

In the first quarter, Inox reported a 29% occupancy rate, while PVR said its rate was 33.6% in the same period.

The two chains are set to merge in an all-stock deal and become the country's largest exhibition company with 1,546 screens across 109 cities.

"We all know that occupancy is related to the content which we are showing. And we have some major challenges with the content in Q2," Inox Chief Executive Alok Tandon said in an earnings call on Wednesday.

In addition, the rise of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime during the COVID pandemic has combined with growing Bollywood fatigue among younger generations who view many of its movies as outdated and unfashionable.

"Ram Setu" (The Bridge of Lord Ram) and "Thank God" are the two main Bollywood releases scheduled for next week, both starring actors who have proven to be a hit at the box office in the past.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Jamkhandikar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.76% 115.8807 Delayed Quote.-30.98%
INOX LEISURE LIMITED -0.04% 514.35 End-of-day quote.45.56%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.91% 269.26 Delayed Quote.-54.79%
PVR LIMITED -2.40% 1738.35 Delayed Quote.37.19%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:18pU.S. container imports tumble as supply stress gives way to slack
RE
01:10pIndia's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back
RE
12:54pCredit Suisse Adjusts Amazon.com's Price Target to $159 From $170, Reiterates Outperfor..
MT
12:24pTRADING UPDATES: Amaroq raises GBP30 million in placing
AI
12:01pAMAZON COM INC : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
10:24aUBS Lowers Amazon.com's Price Target to $165 from $180, Says Growth Likely Lower Near T..
MT
08:45aGoogle activates Israel's first local cloud region
RE
08:13aAmazon Says $1 Billion UK Class Action 'Without Merit'
MT
07:51aAmazon faces $1 billion lawsuit in UK for 'favouring its own products'
RE
07:30aAmazon Files Legal Complaints Against Fake Review Brokers In Italy, Spain
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 521 B - -
Net income 2022 377 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4 458x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 172 B 1 172 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 115,07 $
Average target price 170,72 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.98%1 172 282
JD.COM, INC.-41.17%62 979
COUPANG, INC.-43.70%29 221
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.58%17 982
ETSY, INC.-56.92%11 943
MONOTARO CO., LTD.9.55%7 535