Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian commerce minister: 'Arrogant' U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws

06/27/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on U.S. ecommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, accusing them of arrogance and of flouting local laws by indulging in predatory pricing practices.

Goyal said companies were using their scale and access to large pools of low-cost capital to indulge in predatory pricing practices "to the detriment of mom-and-pop stores."

"A number of these large ecommerce companies have come into India and very blatantly flouted the laws of the land in more ways than one," he told a virtual event late on Saturday.

"I've had several engagements with these large companies, particularly the American ones, and I can see a little bit of arrogance," he said.

Goyal did not directly name Amazon.com or Walmart Inc's Flipkart - the two dominant ecommerce players in India - or specify which laws had been flouted. But his comments come at a time of growing clamour from small Indian traders and retailers, who accuse the U.S. giants of circumventing Indian consumer protection laws and competition laws.

Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Goyal's scathing criticism.

The two companies have denied the allegations levelled against them by the traders.

Goyal also criticised companies for indulging in "forum shopping" in courts and failing to comply with an investigation launched by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Flipkart and Amazon have appealed against the CCI's bid to restart an investigation into their business practices, after a judge this month dismissed the companies' original pleas.

"To my mind, if they have nothing to hide, if they are doing honest business practices, why don't they respond to the CCI?" Goyal said at the virtual event organised by the Stanford India Policy and Economics Club.

His comments came days after India unveiled a new set of ecommerce regulations that could dent both Amazon and Flipkart's ambitions in India, and force the duo to review certain business structures.

Separately, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Confederation of All India Traders, accused ecommerce companies of treating India like a "banana republic" with weak laws.

The body urged the government to ensure that the proposed e-commerce rules were not diluted, despite the lobbying efforts of ecommerce giants.

The U.S.-India Business Council, a top U.S. lobby group, described India's proposed new ecommerce rules as concerning in an internal memo this week.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Euan Rocha and Pravin Char)

By Manoj Kumar


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:44aINDIAN COMMERCE MINISTER : 'Arrogant' U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws
RE
06/25AMAZON COM  : AWS buys message encrypting service Wickr
RE
06/25AMAZON COM  : Break them up? 5 ways Congress is trying to rein in Big Tech
AQ
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
06/25VIRGIN GALACTIC  : Gets FAA Approval to Fly Commercial Passengers After Successf..
MT
06/25STREET COLOR : Amazon's AWS Has Acquired Wickr: Terms Undisclosed
MT
06/25Today on Wall Street: Good news keep markets at record highs
06/25TAXING THE INTERNET : An Overview Of Canada's Approach To Taxing The Digital Eco..
AQ
06/25ALPHABET  : UK Antitrust Agency Launches Probe Into Google, Amazon Over Fake Pro..
MT
06/25Amazon, Google Face UK Probe Over Fake Reviews -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 681 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 715 B 1 715 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 401,46 $
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.44%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-11.00%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.42.38%33 500
ETSY, INC.3.87%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-24.20%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC40.59%11 872