Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian court drops restraint on Future Group chief's sale of personal assets

03/22/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Kishore Biyani, CEO and founder of India's Future Group poses after the inauguration of Foodhall, a premium lifestyle food superstore by the Future Group, store in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An Indian court put on hold on Monday an order restraining Future Group chief Kishore Biyani from selling personal assets, amid legal challenges to the group's $3.4-billion retail deal.

The legal fight over Future's assets has embroiled two of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos of U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc and Mukesh Ambani of Indian congolomerate Reliance Industries.

In various Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, Amazon has accused Future of violating certain contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance. Future has denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, a Delhi High Court judge ordered Biyani and others not to dispose of their assets and asked why they did not obey an arbitrator's directive last year that blocked the transaction.

But on Monday, the court's Chief Justice D. N. Patel, heading a two-judge panel, put the order on hold after hearing Future's appeal against it, saying the dispute was already being argued before the Supreme Court.

"We hereby stay" the order, Patel added.

In February, in a hearing on Amazon's challenge to the deal, the Supreme Court said final approval should be withheld until it heard objections from the U.S. e-commerce giant.

Amazon and a spokesman for Future and Biyani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The final outcome of the tussle over Future's assets is seen shaping India's shopping sector, now reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, and will decide if Amazon is able to dent the dominance of Reliance.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.55% 3074.96 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 5.90% 59.2 Delayed Quote.-28.97%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.85% 2043.55 Delayed Quote.4.87%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:54aIndian court drops restraint on Future Group chief's sale of personal assets
RE
03:22aAMAZON COM  : Deliveroo eyes $12 billion market cap in upcoming London IPO
RE
12:12aFACTBOX : India retail - A nearly $900 billion market dominated by mom-and-pop s..
RE
03/21Pandemic leaves digital laggard Italy scrambling to catch up
RE
03/20U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 mln for patent infringement
RE
03/19EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, ASTRAZENECA, : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/19US Stocks Finish Mixed as Nasdaq Rebounds, Dow Retreats
MT
03/19CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Finish Mixed as Nasdaq Rebounds, Dow Retreats
MT
03/19AMAZON COM  : Is Hiring in Saudi Arabia, Taking Advantage of Online Shift in Kin..
DJ
03/19STREET COLOR : NFL Signs $100 Bln Deal To Broadcast Over Streaming and Broadcast..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 25 072 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 548 B 1 548 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 046,46 $
Last Close Price 3 074,96 $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.59%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-3.31%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.48.51%33 563
ETSY, INC.21.08%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-29.59%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.14.86%13 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ