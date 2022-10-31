Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
103.41 USD   -6.80%
04:29aIndian music label Saregama's profit rises 36% on new song releases
RE
01:14aItalian Court Adjourns Decision On Amazon's Appeal Against $1 Billion Antitrust Fine
MT
10/30Wall St Week Ahead-Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian music label Saregama's profit rises 36% on new song releases

10/31/2022 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Saregama India reported a 36% increase in second-quarter profit on Monday, as the record label licensed more movie songs to its streaming partners following a rebound in the country's film industry.

Profit climbed to 460.7 million Indian rupees ($5.59 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 338 million rupees a year earlier.

Saregama, owned by soccer-to-electricity conglomerate RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said its revenue from operations rose around 30% to 1.89 billion rupees.

Revenue from its music business, which licenses its catalogue of over 130,000 songs to streaming apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music and television channels such as Kalaignar TV, surged 24% to 1.51 billion rupees.

Saregama, which released the country's first ever studio-recorded song over 120 years ago in British-ruled India, said several brands, including WhatsApp, Uber, and Dettol, have used its songs, driving up its licensing revenue.

The broader easing of COVID-19 curbs this year has allowed filmmakers to release more films this year -- songs featured in movies make up a bulk of the most widely listened to songs in the country.

And while several movies this year failed to live up to expectations, both on the financial and creative fronts, songs from films such as "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Naane Varuvean" have proven hits in the music-crazy country.

Higher revenue, including from sales of its Carvaan portable music player, helped Saregama offset a 32% rise in total expenses.

Saregama shares climbed 2% to 383.50 rupees at 0805 GMT on Monday, after declining nearly 28% this year.

($1 = 82.4200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -6.80% 103.41 Delayed Quote.-37.97%
SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED -1.60% 376.25 End-of-day quote.-28.35%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 1.98% 83.36 Delayed Quote.-64.38%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:29aIndian music label Saregama's profit rises 36% on new song releases
RE
01:14aItalian Court Adjourns Decision On Amazon's Appeal Against $1 Billion Antitrust Fine
MT
10/30Wall St Week Ahead-Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
RE
10/28US Stocks Rally Friday as Key Inflation Gauge Accelerates
MT
10/28S&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
10/28US Stocks Close Higher Friday as Consumer Sentiment Improves, Core Inflation Accelerate..
MT
10/28Wall Street surges to sharply higher close ahead of Fed week
RE
10/28Amazon Growth Seen Slowing as Third-Quarter Results Likely Reflect Softening Economy, G..
MT
10/28Wall Street surges at end of volatile week ahead of Fed meeting
RE
10/28Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Ending with Wide Gap Between Staples, Discr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -879 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 079x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 055 B 1 055 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 103,41 $
Average target price 149,58 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-37.97%1 054 953
JD.COM, INC.-45.97%59 118
COUPANG, INC.-42.14%30 034
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-31.24%17 073
ETSY, INC.-55.28%12 396
MONOTARO CO., LTD.11.43%7 781