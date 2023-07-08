July 8 (Reuters) -
* INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS - STRIKING AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVERS & DISPATCHERS FROM PALMDALE, CALIF., EXTENDED PICKET LINE TO AMAZON WAREHOUSE IN MASSACHUSETTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07:59:57 2023-07-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|131.76 USD
|+1.53%
|-0.44%
|+54.50%
|10:13pm
|International Brotherhood Of Teamsters Says Striking Amazon Delivery Drivers & Dispatchers From Palmdale, Calif., Extended Picket Line To Amazon Warehouse In Massachusetts
|RE
|09:15pm
|Amazon workers at UK warehouse to strike for three days in July
|RE
July 8 (Reuters) -
* INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS - STRIKING AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVERS & DISPATCHERS FROM PALMDALE, CALIF., EXTENDED PICKET LINE TO AMAZON WAREHOUSE IN MASSACHUSETTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|131.76 USD
|+1.53%
|-0.44%
|1332 B $
|International Brotherhood Of Teamsters Says Striking Amazon Delivery Drivers & Dispatchers From Palmdale, Calif., Extended Picket Line To Amazon Warehouse In Massachusetts
|RE
|Amazon workers at UK warehouse to strike for three days in July
|RE
|Lingering AI Craze Limits Tech Losses -- Tech Roundup
|DJ
|Global markets live: AbbVie, Clariant, UBS, Coloplast, BioArtic...
|Rivian Automotive Story Turning Around After Q2 Production Showing, Wedbush Says
|MT
|Charts in perspective
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY from 07.07.2023 - 15.15 o'clock
|DP
|Rivian on Track to Execute Long-Term Business Model, Wedbush Says
|MT
|Amazon's Planned $1.7 Billion iRobot Acquisition Faces In-Depth EU Probe -- Update
|DJ
|Amazon's Planned $1.7 Billion iRobot Acquisition Faces In-Depth EU Probe
|DJ
|EU Commission Probes Amazon's Proposed Purchase of iRobot
|MT
|TEAMSTERS-STRIKING AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVERS, DISPATCHERS FROM PAL…
|RE
|Insider Sell: Amazon
|MT
|Duke Energy Reports Rooftop Solar Project in Partnership With Amazon
|MT
|Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon drops 34% in first half 2023
|RE
|AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY SAYS NO INTENTION OR PLAN TO SPIN OUT AWS-…
|RE
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Easing Late Thursday
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech
|MT
|European Commission Starts Probe of Amazon's Proposed Acquisition of iRobot Under EU Merger Regulation
|MT
|Rivian Automotive to Face Lawsuit Over Claims of Defrauding IPO Investors
|MT
|EU Antitrust Regulator Opens Investigation Into Amazon's Acquisition of iRobot
|MT
|Amazon's iRobot deal in EU antitrust crosshairs
|RE
|EU antitrust regulators to investigate Amazon, iRobot deal
|RE
|EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION INTO AMAZON'…
|RE
|Rivian must face lawsuit claiming it defrauded IPO investors over vehicle prices
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+54.50%
|1332 B $
|-36.29%
|56 018 M $
|+13.66%
|29 743 M $
|-30.69%
|20 091 M $
|-30.91%
|10 209 M $
|+27.34%
|8 297 M $
|-29.77%
|8 069 M $
|+87.35%
|6 919 M $
|-4.02%
|6 205 M $
|-4.47%
|6 196 M $