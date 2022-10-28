Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32 2022-10-28 pm EDT
101.87 USD   -8.20%
Italian court suspends decision on Amazon's record fine appeal

10/28/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - An Italian court has suspended a decision on a request by e-commerce giant Amazon to annul a record 1.13 billion euro ($1.12 billion) fine imposed by Italy's antitrust watchdog for alleged abuse of market dominance, a court ruling showed on Friday.

Italian administrative court TAR del Lazio said it had suspended judgment pending a ruling by the European Union Court of Justice over the case.

A legal source said the EU court might rule on the ongoing case before the next summer.

Last year Italy's competition watchdog ruled that Amazon had used its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces to favour the adoption of its own logistics service by sellers active on Amazon.it.

It subsequently imposed one of the highest penalties on a U.S. tech giant in Europe.

An Amazon spokesperson reiterated that the company strongly disagreed with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority (ICA) and would continue to emphasise its position throughout the legal proceedings.

"More than half of all annual sales on Amazon in Italy come from SMBs. We have 20,000 Italian SMBs that sell on Amazon, including sellers that manage shipment themselves, and we constantly invest to support their growth", the spokesperson said in a statement.

The watchdog declined to comment. ($1 = 1.0054 euros) (Reporting by Marco Carta, writing by Elvira Pollina Editing by Federico Maccioni, Keith Weir and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 513 B - -
Net income 2022 -1 802 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -644x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 132 B 1 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 110,96 $
Average target price 164,70 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-33.44%1 130 411
JD.COM, INC.-43.63%60 351
COUPANG, INC.-42.44%29 875
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.07%17 861
ETSY, INC.-53.91%12 776
MONOTARO CO., LTD.10.42%7 801