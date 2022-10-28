Italian court suspends decision on Amazon's record fine appeal

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - An Italian court has suspended
a decision on a request by e-commerce giant Amazon to
annul a record 1.13 billion euro ($1.12 billion) fine imposed by
Italy's antitrust watchdog for alleged abuse of market
dominance, a court ruling showed on Friday.
Italian administrative court TAR del Lazio said it had
suspended judgment pending a ruling by the European Union Court
of Justice over the case.
A legal source said the EU court might rule on the ongoing
case before the next summer.
Last year Italy's competition watchdog ruled that Amazon had
used its dominant position in the Italian market for
intermediation services on marketplaces to favour the adoption
of its own logistics service by sellers active on Amazon.it.
It subsequently imposed one of the highest penalties on a
U.S. tech giant in Europe.
An Amazon spokesperson reiterated that the company strongly
disagreed with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority
(ICA) and would continue to emphasise its position throughout
the legal proceedings.
"More than half of all annual sales on Amazon in Italy
come from SMBs. We have 20,000 Italian SMBs that sell on Amazon,
including sellers that manage shipment themselves, and we
constantly invest to support their growth", the spokesperson
said in a statement.
The watchdog declined to comment.
($1 = 1.0054 euros)
