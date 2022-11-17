Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
2022-11-17
94.64 USD   -2.55%
04:05pKorean-American superhero 'Silk' comes to small screen
RE
01:03pWall St slips as hawkish rate view, labor data fuel worries
RE
11:03aDuke Energy, Amazon's AWS to Develop Grid Software, Services on AWS
MT
Korean-American superhero 'Silk' comes to small screen

11/17/2022 | 04:05pm EST
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Silk, a Korean-American superhero, will be coming to MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video in a live-action television series based on Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel characters, Amazon said Thursday.

Deal terms were not disclosed for this first installment in a multi-series agreement Amazon struck with Sony.

"Silk: Spider Society," created by the team behind the Academy Award winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," will debut in the United States on the MGM-owned cable network that will take on the parent company's name, MGM+, next year. It will be distributed globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries.

The story follows Cindy Moon, a Korean American bitten by the same spider that bit Spider-Man Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming a superhero.

Angela Kang, a Korean-American television writer and producer who is showrunning "The Walking Dead," will serve as showrunner. She developed the series with "Into the Spider-Verse" producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will serve as executive producers. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.44% 94.7945 Delayed Quote.-41.75%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 0.27% 129.3 Delayed Quote.-19.36%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.71% 11195 Delayed Quote.-21.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -838 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 145x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 991 B 991 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-41.75%990 785
JD.COM, INC.-23.66%83 525
COUPANG, INC.-35.06%33 777
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.7.24%27 810
ETSY, INC.-45.32%15 047
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-10.47%10 187