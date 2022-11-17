Korean-American superhero 'Silk' comes to small screen

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Silk, a Korean-American superhero,
will be coming to MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video in a live-action
television series based on Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel
characters, Amazon said Thursday.
Deal terms were not disclosed for this first installment in
a multi-series agreement Amazon struck with Sony.
"Silk: Spider Society," created by the team behind the
Academy Award winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," will
debut in the United States on the MGM-owned cable network that
will take on the parent company's name, MGM+, next year. It will
be distributed globally on Prime Video in more than 240
countries.
The story follows Cindy Moon, a Korean American bitten by
the same spider that bit Spider-Man Peter Parker, as she escapes
imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to
becoming a superhero.
Angela Kang, a Korean-American television writer and
producer who is showrunning "The Walking Dead," will serve as
showrunner. She developed the series with "Into the
Spider-Verse" producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy
Pascal, who will serve as executive producers.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Richard Chang)