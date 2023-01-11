Logistics startup Flexport cutting 20% of staff in restructuring

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Logistics startup
Flexport on Wednesday said it would cut about 20% of its global
workforce as its new chief executive refocuses the business
amid a sharp downturn in shipping activity.
"Lower volumes, combined with improved efficiencies as a
result of new organizational and operational structures, means
we are overstaffed in a variety of roles across the company,"
Flexport said in a statement.
The privately held company, which is one of the most
valuable logistics startups, declined to say the number of
employees affected by the layoffs.
The move comes at a time when many big tech companies and
venture capital-backed startups are either freezing hiring or
laying off employees amid economic uncertainty.
The leaving package for affected workers in the U.S.
includes 12 weeks severance, six months extended healthcare and
accelerated equity vesting, Flexport said.
The company also said its plan to add about 400 engineers to
double its technical team in 2023 remained intact.
That move was spearheaded by Dave Clark who joined Flexport
in September as co-chief executive after two decades at
Amazon.com.
"The current slowdown in volume gives us time to focus on
building our technology bench while the economy lags," Flexport
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles
Editing by Chris Reese)