MONOPOLY BUSTING LAWSUIT AGAINST AMAZON EXPECTED TO BE FILED IN FEDERAL COURT AS SOON AS TUESDAY- POLITICO
Monopoly Busting Lawsuit Against Amazon Expected To Be Filed In…
September 22, 2023 at 12:10 pm EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX 01:01:48 2023-09-22 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|130.95 USD
|+1.25%
|-6.63%
|+56.05%
|06:39pm
|FTC to file antitrust case against Amazon as soon as Tuesday - Politico
|RE
|06:16pm
|FTC to file antitrust case against Amazon as soon as Tuesday - Politico
|RE
MONOPOLY BUSTING LAWSUIT AGAINST AMAZON EXPECTED TO BE FILED IN FEDERAL COURT AS SOON AS TUESDAY- POLITICO
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|131.11 USD
|+1.37%
|-6.68%
|1334 B $
|FTC to file antitrust case against Amazon as soon as Tuesday - Politico
|RE
|FTC to file antitrust case against Amazon as soon as Tuesday - Politico
|RE
|MONOPOLY BUSTING LAWSUIT AGAINST AMAZON EXPECTED TO BE FILED IN…
|RE
|Global markets live: GM, Ford, Stellantis, Microsoft, McDonald's...
|Amazon Revises Unpaid Time Policy Following Nationwide Worker Actions and National Labor Relations Board Complaint
|MT
|S&P 500, Nasdaq rebound as Treasury yields retreat; Ford rises
|RE
|September lives up to its reputation
|Data, Fed Comments in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell Friday
|MT
|Stock Futures Trending Higher Pre-Bell; Asia Up, Europe Down
|MT
|Amazon.com to Include Ads in Prime Video Shows, Movies in 2024
|MT
|Amazon to Put Ads in Prime Video Shows and Movies
|DJ
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; Nvidia, Amazon.com Poised to Advance
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Edge Higher as PMI Data Awaited
|DJ
|Amazon to starts ads on Prime Video from 2024
|RE
|Futures inch up after Wall St rout; Fed speakers, data in focus
|RE
|Amazon to start ads on Prime Video from 2024
|RE
|AMAZON.COM INC - ADS IN PRIME VIDEO CONTENT WILL BE INTRODUCED L…
|RE
|AMAZON.COM INC - ADS IN PRIME VIDEO CONTENT WILL BE INTRODUCED I…
|RE
|AMAZON.COM: TO OFFER NEW AD-FREE OPTION FOR AN ADDITIONAL $2.99…
|RE
|AMAZON.COM INC - NOT MAKING CHANGES IN 2024 TO THE CURRENT PRIC…
|RE
|AMAZON.COM INC: STARTING IN EARLY 2024, PRIME VIDEO SHOWS AND MO…
|RE
|OptiBiotix Health inks agreement with Boots to launch products online
|AN
|Brazil court rules in favor of Indigenous land rights
|RE
|Shein shifts shipping strategy to bring China-made goods closer to US shoppers
|RE
|Brazil top court rejects time limit on Indigenous land claims
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+55.97%
|1334 B $
|-45.55%
|46 891 M $
|+16.89%
|30 324 M $
|-41.63%
|16 327 M $
|-45.94%
|7 904 M $
|-29.47%
|7 781 M $
|+18.68%
|7 293 M $
|+86.04%
|7 019 M $
|+3.44%
|6 507 M $
|-12.02%
|5 887 M $