July 10 (Reuters) -
* NBA FINALIZES TV DEALS WITH ESPN, NBC, AMAZON - THE ATHLETIC
* NBA AGREEMENTS WILL EXTEND FOR 11 SEASONS AND BE WORTH $76 BILLION - THE ATHLETIC Source text : https://tinyurl.com/2dgmqwpu Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|199.9 USD
|+0.27%
|+1.00%
|+31.35%
|08:58pm
|NBA finalizes TV deals with ESPN, NBC, Amazon, but TNT could still match, Athletic reports
|RE
|08:35pm
|NBA Finalizes TV Deals With ESPN, NBC, Amazon - The Athletic
|RE
July 10 (Reuters) -
* NBA FINALIZES TV DEALS WITH ESPN, NBC, AMAZON - THE ATHLETIC
* NBA AGREEMENTS WILL EXTEND FOR 11 SEASONS AND BE WORTH $76 BILLION - THE ATHLETIC Source text : https://tinyurl.com/2dgmqwpu Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|232 USD
|+1.44%
|+4.63%
|3,507B
|199.6 USD
|+0.15%
|+0.99%
|2,074B
|96.52 USD
|-0.54%
|-2.17%
|177B
|37.34 USD
|-0.44%
|-1.89%
|147B
|NBA finalizes TV deals with ESPN, NBC, Amazon, but TNT could still match, Athletic reports
|RE
|NBA Finalizes TV Deals With ESPN, NBC, Amazon - The Athletic
|RE
|Microsoft, CISPE Agree to Settle EU Antitrust Dispute Out of Court
|MT
|Amazon's AWS Releases AI-Powered App Studio for Public Preview
|MT
|Microsoft in $22 mln deal to settle cloud complaint, ward off regulators
|RE
|Google exploring options against Microsoft's licensing practices, Google cloud head says
|RE
|Microsoft paying $21.7 mln to settle trade body antitrust complaint, sources say
|RE
|Microsoft clinches deal to settle CISPE antitrust complaint
|RE
|NetApp Expands Capabilities for GenAI, VMware Cloud Workloads
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Meta Platforms, KKR, Evercore, Prudential...
|Amazon's AWS Launches Fourth-Generation Graviton4 Chip
|MT
|Exscientia plc Launches Amazon Web Service AI-Powered Platform to Advance Drug Discovery
|CI
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Nvidia to Open Higher
|MT
|TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Amazon.com to $245 From $225, Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
|As summer sizzles, US retailers try to move back-to-school shopping to July
|RE
|Amazon's total emissions fell in 2023 as it meets renewable power goal
|RE
|Avio, success for inaugural flight of Ariane 6 launcher
|AN
|Amazon Insider Sold Shares Worth $863,487,543, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Europe's Ariane 6 rocket set for maiden flight after data glitch
|RE
|Chip stocks, megacaps steer S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs
|RE
|Basel Committee Proposes Tighter Rules on Banks' Outsourced Services
|MT
|AMAZON COM INC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|Global regulators tighten rules on banks outsourcing services
|RE
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Advancing Premarket Tuesday; Intel, Nvidia to Open Higher
|MT
|Futures higher as megacaps, chip stocks rise ahead of Powell comments
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+31.33%
|2,074B
|-7.74%
|40.95B
|+31.87%
|38.16B
|+7.32%
|9.65B
|+38.30%
|8.01B
|-29.13%
|6.67B
|-14.83%
|6.44B
|+0.76%
|6.01B
|+19.78%
|5.62B
|-52.18%
|3.71B