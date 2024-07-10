NBA finalizes TV deals with ESPN, NBC, Amazon, but TNT could still match, Athletic reports
July 10, 2024 at 02:58 pm EDT
(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association finalized a deal that will make NBC and Amazon.com's Amazon Prime Video new partners, while maintaining ESPN as the home of the NBA Finals, the Athletic reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
(Reporting by Priyanka.G in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
