Nasdaq falls with dollar, oil rises; earnings, Fed in focus

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments
to U.S. market close)
* U.S. stocks chop around with Nasdaq closing lower
* Euro zone survey shows German morale dropping
* Fed in focus with two-day policy meeting on Tuesday
NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Nasdaq closed lower on
Monday after a choppy session for U.S. equities ahead of a big
week of technology earnings reports while oil prices rose and
treasury yields edged higher as investors braced for a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike.
In currencies, the dollar index, which touched a 20-year
high this month, was down slightly and gold also slipped.
On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that
while U.S. economic growth was slowing, a recession was not
inevitable.
Treasury yields edged higher as investors braced for the Fed
to raise rates by an expected 75 basis points this week. Some
are worried about the potential for recession.
Investors were also positioning ahead of earnings in big
companies such as Apple, Microsoft and
Amazon.com, as well as second-quarter GDP data.
"Right now we're just in a holding pattern waiting for all
those developments to play out," said Michael O’Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"People are probably just taking some risk off ahead of the
earnings. We've seen interest rates rise a little too so that's
helping some of the value names like banks."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.75 points,
or 0.28%, to 31,990.04, the S&P 500 gained 5.21 points,
or 0.13%, to 3,966.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
51.45 points, or 0.43%, to 11,782.67.
Earlier, a widely watched survey showed German business
morale falling more than expected in July as high energy prices
and looming gas shortages push Europe's largest economy towards
a recession.
But the pan-European STOXX 600 index finished up
0.13%, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.01%.
The German data had weighed on investor moods in Europe
along with a slew of downbeat earnings and a survey over the
weekend that showed some industrial companies in Germany cutting
production in reaction to soaring energy prices.
The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
US2US10=RR, a possible signal of a looming recession when the
short-end yield is higher than the long end, has been inverted
for more than two weeks and was last at -21.5 basis points.
"This is the first meaningful yield curve inversion we've
had since 2006 for any period of time," said David Petrosinelli,
senior trader at InspereX, adding that this fed into a generally
accepted narrative of a slowdown at the very least.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price
to yield 2.8105%, from 2.781% late on Friday while the 2-year
note price last fell 2/32 to yield 3.0266%, down from
2.991% in the previous session.
The dollar index fell 0.253%, with the euro up
0.13% to $1.0223.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.45% versus the greenback at
136.66 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2053, up 0.42% on the day.
"Pre-Fed caution is keeping the dollar off its highs. The
market is going to be eager to see if the run of softer data has
in any way changed the Fed’s hawkish rate path," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, DC.
"The economy continues to show pretty solid underlying
momentum but at the same time, high inflation, rising interest
rates, they are certainly having an impact on the economy."
Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by a slightly weaker
U.S. dollar while investors seesawed between supply fears and
bets rising U.S. interest rates could weaken demand.
U.S. crude settled up 2.11% at $96.70 per barrel and
Brent finished at $105.15, up 1.9% on the day.
Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,718.69 an ounce as
investors positioned themselves ahead of the Fed meeting.
Bitcoin last fell 2.16% to $22,108.16.
(Additional reporting by Herbert Lash and Chuck Mikolajczak in
New York, Tommy Wilkes in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Lucy
Raitano in London, editing by Mark Heinrich, Marguerita Choy and
David Gregorio)