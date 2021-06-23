National antitrust watchdogs want more say in enforcing EU tech rules

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - German and French antitrust
watchdogs and their counterparts in the other 25 EU countries on
Wednesday argued for a bigger role in enforcing proposed tough
new rules reining in Alphabet unit Google, Facebook
, Apple and Amazon.
The Digital Markets Act (DMA), proposed by the European
Commission last year, targets online gatekeepers - companies
that control data and access to their platforms - which
thousands of businesses and millions of Europeans rely on for
their work or social interactions.
Under the draft legislation, three or more EU countries can
ask the EU competition regulator to open an investigation while
a digital markets advisory committee made up of national
representatives will be consulted on fines and non-compliance.
The national antitrust agencies said giving them a bigger
role in enforcement would make the DMA more effective and
future-proof.
"These authorities have accumulated the highest level of
expertise within the digital economy with respect to the
practices of digital platforms which affect fair and open
competition in their respective ecosystems," the watchdogs said.
"Enforcement powers could be shared, under the supervision
of DG COMP, with national competition authorities, when
appropriate," they said, referring to the Commission's
competition unit.
The agencies also asked for the power to start
investigations on the basis of the DMA or called on to help
during dawn raids.
France has slapped millions of euros in fines on Google and
Apple in the last two years for anti-competitive practices while
the German antitrust authority, beefed up with new powers,
opened investigations into Apple, Google and Amazon in the last
two months.
The DMA needs input from EU lawmakers and EU countries
before it becomes law, possibly next year.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)