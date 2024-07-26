The action-packed trailer for the Prime Video series, which returns on August 29, reveals terrifying new villains and fan-favorite characters. Get your best look yet at Season 2 of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which debuted an epic trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing everything from new villains to how the namesake Rings of Power will wreak havoc on the world of Middle-earth.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
Amazon.com Inc. published this content on
26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 July 2024 18:46:03 UTC.