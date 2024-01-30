Toyota Group's Global Sales Hit a Record for 2023

The Japanese carmaker's group worldwide sales set a record high in 2023, recovering from a slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a chip shortage in previous years.

Amazon, iRobot Abandon Deal Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Amazon will pay Roomba maker a $94 million termination fee after the EU raised concerns that the tie-up would restrict competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market.

Elon Musk Says Neuralink Has Implanted Brain Chip in Human

The announcement represents a potential milestone in the development of "brain-computer interface" technology.

The Mystery of the Massive Move in Lucid Stock

The EV maker's shares were up 27% on Monday. It's unclear exactly what prompted their massive move.

Renault Cancels IPO Plans for Ampere

The French automaker says it plans to continue funding the EV unit until the autonomous business reaches break-even in 2025.

Pandora Shifts to Recycled Gold, Silver as It Makes Jewelry More Sustainable

Jewelry brand Pandora will switch to using 100% recycled gold and silver in its trademark bracelets, necklaces and other pieces by the second half of 2024, around a year ahead of schedule.

Bregal Forms Impact Strategy Focused on Agriculture

Bregal Investments is establishing a new strategy dedicated to reducing carbon emissions in agriculture and helping make crops more sustainable while generating salable carbon credits.

Super Micro's monster earnings forecast sends stock soaring yet again

After Super Micro shares surged to their best day on record earlier in the month, they were rallying again after the company issued a blowout outlook.

GM Went All In on EVs. Dealers Say Buyers Want Hybrids.

Some influential dealers are pressing General Motors to introduce hybrid models, worried they risk losing customers who aren't ready to make the switch to fully electric cars.

Archer Daniels Is S&P 500's Top Stock Monday. Intersegment Sales Won't 'Materially Affect' Results.

ADM expects to post fiscal 2023 earnings of more than $6.90 a share.

