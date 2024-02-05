Boeing Finds New Problem With 737 MAX Fuselages

Boeing said it would have to fix misdrilled holes on about 50 new 737 jets, likely delaying deliveries to airlines.

Target Pulls Magnet Kit Misidentifying Black Leaders

A Las Vegas history teacher pointed out the product's errors in a viral TikTok video.

Citi's Big Turnaround Hinges on This Lagging Business

The collapse of the wealth-management business is one reason why Citi's stock is stuck in a deep slump and CEO Jane Fraser is under pressure to boost profits.

Palantir Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

Palantir will report fourth-quarter financial results on Monday.

McDonald's Earnings Are Monday. Inflation's Impact Will Be in Focus.

The fast-food chain reports fourth-quarter results before the market open Monday.

The Copycats Are Coming for China's Hit Brands

Companies have attracted copycats and trademark squatters as they become household names in other countries.

Goldman Shakes Up Management Committee

Goldman Sachs is making changes to its management committee, the latest sign of the power dynamics at the Wall Street firm.

Tesla Recalls Millions of Vehicles Over Latest Safety Flaw

The affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software remedy, Tesla said, the latest in a series of setbacks to hit the automaker.

Jeff Bezos Filed Plan to Sell Up to $8.6 Billion of Amazon Stock

Retail and cloud firm Amazon disclosed that founder Jeff Bezos adopted a plan to sell up to 50 million shares through January 2025.

Evergrande's Collapse Followed Backroom Battle Between Wall Street and Chinese Banks

A group of investors opposed a restructuring plan they felt would have advantaged Chinese banks over themselves, people familiar with the matter said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-24 0315ET