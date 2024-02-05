Boeing Finds New Problem With 737 MAX Fuselages

Boeing said it would have to fix misdrilled holes on about 50 new 737 jets, likely delaying deliveries to airlines.

Target Pulls Magnet Kit Misidentifying Black Leaders

A Las Vegas history teacher pointed out the product's errors in a viral TikTok video.

Citi's Big Turnaround Hinges on This Lagging Business

The collapse of the wealth-management business is one reason why Citi's stock is stuck in a deep slump and CEO Jane Fraser is under pressure to boost profits.

Goldman Shakes Up Management Committee

Goldman Sachs is making changes to its management committee, the latest sign of the power dynamics at the Wall Street firm.

Jeff Bezos Filed Plan to Sell Up to $8.6 Billion of Amazon Stock

Retail and cloud firm Amazon disclosed that founder Jeff Bezos adopted a plan to sell up to 50 million shares through January 2025.

Joe Rogan Gets New Spotify Deal Worth Up to $250 Million

Rogan's hit show is set to be distributed broadly, including on YouTube, rather than exclusively on Spotify.

U.S. auto sales softened in January

The drop was larger than expected.

Tesla Recalls Millions of Vehicles Over Latest Safety Flaw

The affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software remedy, Tesla said, the latest in a series of setbacks to hit the automaker.

Ford Sales Show EVs Are Struggling While Hybrids Thrive

Ford sold 152,617 vehicles in January in the U.S. That isn't bad. Battery-electric vehicle sales, however, were weak.

Oil Profits Keep Flowing for Exxon and Chevron

U.S. giants join Shell in posting strong earnings, but face an uncertain outlook as countries vow to phase out fossil fuels.

