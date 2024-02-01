Apple Sales Rise in Holiday Quarter, Ending Streak of Shrinking Growth

Revenue for the crucial iPhone business grew nearly 6%, even as China sales continue to be a concern for investors.

Amazon Quarterly Sales Surge on Strong Holiday Shopping

The e-commerce company has benefited from resilience in the retail industry.

Facebook Parent Meta Platforms Initiates Dividend as Growth Continues

The company's sales increased to $40.11 billion in the three months through December, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period.

Ad Agency Publicis Health to Pay $350 Million Over Opioid Marketing

New York's attorney general says Publicis is the first advertising agency to settle claims it contributed to fueling the opioid crisis.

Union Says Strike Against Anheuser-Busch Appears Unavoidable

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said its negotiations with the Bud Light brewer have hit a snag and that the 5,000 workers it represents will strike come March unless progress is made.

Zoom to Cut About 2% of Workforce in Latest Tech Layoff

Zoom Video Communications will cut almost 2% of staff, the latest in a string of tech-industry layoffs in recent weeks.

Amazon to Launch AI Shopping Assistant

Rufus is trained on the company's product catalog, customer reviews, community questions and information from across the web, according to the Amazon.

Keller Williams Agrees to Pay $70 Million to Settle Antitrust Claims

The deal comes after a $1.8 billion verdict in October against the brokerage and others.

Peloton Stock Drops to Record Low After Outlook Cut

The fitness-equipment company also warned of missing goals for positive free cash flow as some initiatives underperform.

NY Community Bancorp triggers worst bank stock drop since Silicon Valley Bank

Bank shares moved up from their earlier lows Thursday but remain in negative territory.

