March 04, 2024 at 08:21 am EST

(Reuters) - Nikola named former General Motors and Amazon executive Thomas Okray as its chief financial officer, the electric-truck maker said on Monday.

The appointment comes months after former finance chief Anastasiya Pasterick said she would resign to pursue other opportunities.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)