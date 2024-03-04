The appointment comes months after former finance chief Anastasiya Pasterick said she would resign to pursue other opportunities.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 08:29:09 am
|178.2 USD
|+0.83%
|178.5
|+0.15%
|02:21pm
|Nikola appoints auto industry veteran Thomas Okray as CFO
|RE
|01:20pm
|TELUS International Teams Up With Local Measure to Enhance Customer Experience
|MT
(Reuters) - Nikola named former General Motors and Amazon executive Thomas Okray as its chief financial officer, the electric-truck maker said on Monday.
The appointment comes months after former finance chief Anastasiya Pasterick said she would resign to pursue other opportunities.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|178.2 USD
|+0.83%
|+1.85%
|1,851B
|40.99 USD
|+0.02%
|+3.43%
|47.32B
|0.7319 USD
|-1.65%
|-4.24%
|978M
|Nikola appoints auto industry veteran Thomas Okray as CFO
|RE
|TELUS International Teams Up With Local Measure to Enhance Customer Experience
|MT
|Amazon: towards an AWS region in Saudi Arabia
|CF
|S&P 500 : Indices: Super Micro, Deckers, Zozo and EasyJet promoted
|X, ByteDance, Booking.com could face tough EU rules
|RE
|Super Micro surges as AI server maker set to join S&P 500
|RE
|Plug Power to see demand for hydrogen-based power backup systems from data centers
|RE
|Nvidia set to close with $2 trillion valuation as Dell stokes AI rally
|RE
|Starbucks union seeks national template for US bargaining
|RE
|AI tide lifts Nasdaq to record intra-day high
|RE
|Wall Street: a little tired after the latest records
|CF
|Starbucks union seeks national template for US bargaining
|RE
|UK supermarket chain Asda raises pay for store workers by 8.4%
|RE
|Malaysia reinstates cabotage waiver for foreign ships for undersea cable repair
|RE
|Nasdaq notches first record high close since 2021
|RE
|Tech Advances as AI Craze Resumes -- Tech Roundup
|DJ
|Bridgewater founder Dalio calls Magnificent Seven a 'bit frothy'
|RE
|Analysis-Technology and cricket big wins for billionaire Ambani in Disney tie-up
|RE
|New Fortress Energy's Brazilian LNG Terminal Begins Operations
|MT
|Intel sees AI opportunity for standalone programmable chip unit
|RE
|Germany Wants Big Tech Companies to Shoulder Part of Compliance Costs for New Digital Law
|MT
|Just as expected
|Robotics startup Figure raises $675 mln from Microsoft, Nvidia, other big techs
|RE
|Germany wants Big Tech to pay towards compliance costs of new digital law
|RE
|Snowflake shares sink on weak forecast, surprise CEO retirement
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+17.30%
|1,851B
|-20.44%
|36.19B
|+17.05%
|33.98B
|-6.92%
|8.3B
|-13.87%
|8.27B
|-2.56%
|7.24B
|-16.98%
|7.11B
|+6.90%
|6.72B
|-8.74%
|5.49B
|-41.72%
|4.92B