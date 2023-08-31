Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* ONE MEDICAL CEO DEPARTS ONE YEAR AFTER AMAZON ACQUISITION - WAPO
* CEO AMIR DAN RUBIN WILL BE REPLACED BY ONE MEDICAL COO TRENT GREEN - WAPO Source text: https://wapo.st/3L3o2aG Further company coverage:
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01:51:52 2023-08-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|137.73 USD
|+1.97%
|+4.65%
|+64.25%
|07:01pm
|RE
|07:00pm
|RE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|137.89 USD
|+2.08%
|+4.60%
|1394 B $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+64.18%
|1394 B $
|-40.99%
|53 435 M $
|+27.57%
|33 195 M $
|-40.71%
|17 468 M $
|-38.94%
|9 142 M $
|+31.40%
|8 581 M $
|+41.31%
|8 251 M $
|-30.38%
|8 099 M $
|+109.52%
|7 993 M $
|-10.75%
|5 957 M $