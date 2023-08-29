(Alliance News) - OptiBiotix Health PLC on Tuesday said it achieved record own-brand online sales in July, and that various partnerships are complete or in progress worldwide so far this year.

The York, England-based life sciences company, which develops edible compounds to tackle chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes, said it achieved its highest-ever own-brand online sales in July.

OptiBiotix said that throughout 2023 to date, its online sales per website visitor have surged thanks to website improvements, including checkout and logistics. Opening new sales channels through retailers such as Amazon.com Inc has also driven growth.

OptiBiotix's SlimBiome and Gofigure products are now listed on Amazon UK, with Slimbiome Medical available on Amazon Germany and through Walmart Inc in the US. Amazon listings are also in progress in India, the US and the UAE.

OptiBiotix's fibre and mineral blend WellBiome, meanwhile, has "received excellent reviews" since its launch in May, with a large number of repeat orders and fast-growing monthly sales.

OptiBiotix added that one of its partners has secured an international listing for products containing SlimBiome with Costco Wholesale Corp, and discussions are ongoing for launch plans in multiple countries. The company also has received a GBP116,000 order for SlimBiome on behalf of a "leading" US weight management and sports nutrition brand, with launches planned this year in Europe and next year in the US.

Finally, OptiBiotix said it has since April signed agreements with four new specialist distribution partners in Asia, such as Nasol Pharma International in Vietnam and Colorinda Chemtra in Indonesia.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen O'Hara commented: "We are making good progress on our aims of getting existing partners returning to forecast, bringing in new partners, particularly in the US and Asia, and expanding e-commerce channels to grow online sales and reduce partner dependency.

"This is all part of plans for each business unit...to reach operational profitability, at least on a monthly basis by the end of the calendar year."

For the second half of 2023, O'Hara said OptiBiotix will "continue our focus on managing costs, growing sales and closing out ongoing discussion with a number of larger partners...to ensure a return on investment from our expansion in our commercial and business development team."

OptiBiotix shares were up 8.5% at 30.10 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

