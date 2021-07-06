Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pentagon's $10 billion cloud deal latest Trump move reversed by Biden

07/06/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new contract expected to include its big tech rival Amazon.com.

The contract awarded by the Pentagon in late 2019 has been on hold after Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision under then-President Donald Trump.

Trump publicly derided then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company.

Shares of Microsoft and Amazon both closed at a record high with the online retailer up 4.7% and shares of the software firm a penny higher.

Amazon said in 2019 the Pentagon decision was full of "egregious errors," which it suggested were a result of "improper pressure from Trump." The company cited a 2019 book
that reported Trump had directed the Defense Department to "screw Amazon" https://reut.rs/2V4LqgQ out of the JEDI contract.

As recently as September the Defense Department re-evaluated the contract proposals and said Microsoft's submission was the best.

Under the new Biden administration, the Pentagon said Tuesday Amazon and Microsoft are the only companies that can meet the department's requirements but later noted that they are reaching out to other cloud providers in the next three months if they also meet the government's standards.

Other top cloud companies include Oracle Corp, Alphabet Inc's Google and IBM Corp.

The Pentagon hopes to have the first awards by April 2022 for its new Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC).

John Sherman, acting chief information officer for the Defense Department, said he expects both Microsoft and Amazon will get cloud contracts. He said the need was urgent.

"I've got to get this now -- as soon as possible -- starting hopefully as soon as April," Sherman said.

Microsoft said in a statement the company was confident it will "continue to be successful as the DoD selects partners for new work". Microsoft could submit a termination bid to recover costs of the scrapped project, Sherman said.

Amazon's cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it agreed with the Pentagon's decision to cancel the contract. Amazon said the initial award was "not based on the merits of the proposals and instead was the result of outside influence that has no place in government procurement." AWS added it looks "forward to continuing to support the DoD's modernization efforts and building solutions that help accomplish their critical missions."

In April a judge refused to dismiss Amazon's claims alleging the Trump administration interfered in the Pentagon's award to Microsoft after putting it on hold indefinitely in February 2020.

The now-cancelled Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract was budgeted for as much as $10 billion and was part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it more technologically agile.

"We don't have an estimate yet, but I wouldn't latch onto the $10 billion figure," Sherman said.

"This plan involves a multi-cloud procurement by a full and open competition perhaps as soon as early 2025. For the near term, however, we are confident that a direct award path is absolutely required and appropriate to enable us to bring urgently needed enterprise cloud capabilities to the force," Sherman said.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley praised the Pentagon's decision.

"The JEDI contract has been burdened by potential conflicts of interest, size, needless delays and its single awardee structure," Grassley said, saying a fresh review process ...will afford the program an opportunity for greater public trust and confidence."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, David Shepardson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Sanders and Lisa Shumaker)

By Diane Bartz and David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:36pBUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS : JEDI cancellation, teens filling jobs
AQ
04:52pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Trim Early Losses as Techs Lead After June Services Dat..
MT
03:50pMICROSOFT  : Pentagon Terminates $10-Billion Cloud Computing Contract With Micro..
MT
02:33pMICROSOFT  : Pentagon Scraps $10 Billion Jedi Cloud Deal With Microsoft, Seeks B..
MT
02:30pAMAZON COM  : Shares Reach All-Time High as Andy Jassy Takes Helm
MT
02:05pAMAZON COM  : Rolls Out At-Home COVID-19 Test Collection Kit in US
MT
12:56pMICROSOFT  : Pentagon Said to Cancel Disputed Cloud-Computing Contract With Micr..
MT
12:55pDow leads declines on Wall Street as value stocks take a hit
RE
12:39pPentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
AQ
12:36pSTREET COLOR : Dept of Defense Scraps $10 Bln Cloud Computing Contract to Micros..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 681 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 771 B 1 771 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 510,98 $
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.80%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-13.28%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.33.30%33 500
ETSY, INC.11.05%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-18.48%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC40.50%11 872