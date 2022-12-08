Pentagon splits $9 billion cloud contract among Google, Amazon, Oracle and Microsoft

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Pentagon awarded $9 billion worth
of cloud computing contracts to Alphabet Inc's Google,
Amazon Web Services Inc, Microsoft Corp and
Oracle Corp on Wednesday.
The Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) is the
multi-cloud successor to the Joint Enterprise Defense
Infrastructure (JEDI), which was an IT modernization project to
build a large, common commercial cloud for the Department of
Defense.
The separate contracts, which carry a notional top line of
$9 billion, run until 2028 and will provide the Department of
Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services
across all security domains and classification levels, the
contract announcement said.
U.S. Navy Commander Jessica McNulty, a Department of
Defense spokesperson, said in a statement the JWCC was a
multiple-award procurement composed of four contracts with a
shared ceiling of $9 billion.
The move comes months after the Pentagon had delayed its
decision to award an enterprise-wide JWCC contract.
The Pentagon attempted to move to the cloud several years
ago using the JEDI concept, but the proposal died after
litigation stopped the procurement process.
This deal could put the military more in line with
private-sector companies, many of whom split up their cloud
computing work among multiple vendors.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in
Washington D.C.; Editing by Stephen Coates and Gerry Doyle)