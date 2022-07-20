Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
AMAZON.COM, INC.

03:57 2022-07-20 pm EDT
122.83 USD   +3.91%
03:02pRegistration Now Open for Accelerate 2022
BU
02:26pNasdaq rises on positive earnings signals as inflation concerns loom
RE
02:14pAMAZON COM : How Amazon supports sustainable grocery practices
PU
Registration Now Open for Accelerate 2022

07/20/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Amazon’s annual seller conference to take place in Seattle and virtually September 14-15, 2022

Accelerate 2022 will feature headline speakers Doug Herrington and Venus Williams

The conference will offer a personalized event experience designed to help accelerate the selling journey

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that registration has opened for its annual seller conference, Amazon Accelerate. Accelerate 2022 promises Amazon’s largest seller announcements of the year, a fireside chat with Doug Herrington, Amazon’s new CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, and special guest speaker Venus Williams, legendary tennis champion, successful entrepreneur, and small business advocate. Amazon’s third annual conference will be hosted at the Seattle Convention Center on September 14 and 15, 2022, and for the first time, the event will offer in-person and virtual attendance options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005334/en/

“We’re excited to bring our community of selling partners together at Amazon Accelerate 2022 to hear inspiring insights from dynamic guest speakers, and have the opportunity to learn, connect, and engage with other sellers and as Amazonians,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services. “Accelerate gives us an opportunity to connect with sellers, accelerate their journey, and celebrate the best partnership in the history of retail.”

Attendees will hear directly from Amazon senior leaders about new products, tools, and resources, and learn from hundreds of Amazon subject-matter experts in deep dive breakout sessions with live Q&As that will help sellers accelerate their businesses. Sellers will be able to connect directly with each other, and learn from one another’s successes and challenges as part of a thriving worldwide selling community. Attendees can personalize their event experience with a customized agenda tailored to their business.

“Now in its third year, Accelerate has become one of our most anticipated Amazon conferences, where sellers can expect to hear major announcements, participate in deep dive breakout sessions hosted by Amazon experts, and connect with other sellers,” said Claire O’Donnell, director of Selling Partner Empowerment, Community, and Trust. “We are excited to offer several new activities for thousands of in-person and virtual attendees, including personalized event experiences, inspiring guest speakers, live support, networking opportunities, and access to solution providers.”

What’s in store for sellers at Amazon Accelerate 2022?

This year’s conference will offer even more content, education, and community-building opportunities for in-person and virtual participants to accelerate their selling journeys. Attendees will:

  • Be inspired—Gain insights on exciting new innovations that will help drive business growth. Hear from the new CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, Doug Herrington, as well as legendary tennis champion, successful entrepreneur, and small business advocate Venus Williams, who will share her perspective on launching a brand and building a successful business.
  • Learn—Chart learning paths and join sessions that will have a direct impact on business. Whether just starting out or a seasoned seller, attendees will build personal agendas based on experience and interests.
  • Connect—Expand networks and knowledge. Meet and learn from fellow sellers, Amazon employees, and service providers.
  • Engage—Get product questions answered by Amazon experts during a breakout session Q&A or a one-on-one appointment in the Seller Café.

Register today

Secure your spot at Accelerate 2022—REGISTER TODAY. Learn more about Accelerate at https://www.amazonaccelerate.com/ and follow us on social media @sell_on_amazon to stay connected on conference updates.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2022
