Ring Founder and Chief Executive Siminoff Shifting to Chief Inventor, Hamren Named CEO

Ring founder Jamie Siminoff will step down as chief executive of the home security business now owned by Amazon.com Inc., and Elizabeth Hamren will become CEO.

Ms. Hamren, chief operating officer of Discord Inc., is a former corporate vice president at Microsoft Corp., running product and engineering for Xbox consumer products.

Mr. Siminoff said in a blog post that "invention is my true passion" and that he decided to shift his role to chief inventor.

"To the Ring team, this is old news. I shared this transition plan with them last June with the promise that we would find the right person for our next chapter," he wrote.

