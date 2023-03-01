Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:26 2023-03-01 pm EST
92.02 USD   -2.35%
01:43pRing Founder and Chief Executive Siminoff Shifting to Chief Inventor, Hamren Named CEO
DJ
01:01pAmazon Ring's Chief Executive Jamie Siminoff Stepping Down
MT
11:47aReFrame and IMDbPro Announce 2022 ReFrame Stamp Film Recipients
BU
Ring Founder and Chief Executive Siminoff Shifting to Chief Inventor, Hamren Named CEO

03/01/2023 | 01:43pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Ring founder Jamie Siminoff will step down as chief executive of the home security business now owned by Amazon.com Inc., and Elizabeth Hamren will become CEO.

Ms. Hamren, chief operating officer of Discord Inc., is a former corporate vice president at Microsoft Corp., running product and engineering for Xbox consumer products.

Mr. Siminoff said in a blog post that "invention is my true passion" and that he decided to shift his role to chief inventor.

"To the Ring team, this is old news. I shared this transition plan with them last June with the promise that we would find the right person for our next chapter," he wrote.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1342ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.01% 92.26 Delayed Quote.12.18%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.86% 247.11 Delayed Quote.4.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 14 032 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 70,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 966 B 966 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
