S.African court postpones ruling on objection to Amazon HQ on sacred land

CAPE TOWN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A South African court on
Friday postponed a ruling on a lawsuit from descendants of South
Africa's earliest inhabitants, the Khoi and San, to try to halt
construction of Amazon's new Africa headquarters on
what they say is sacred land.
The 70,000-square metre development in Cape Town includes
plans for a hotel, retail offices and homes, and with Amazon -
which employs thousands of people in data hubs in the city - its
main tenant. But it has faced a backlash from Khoi and San
community leaders, who say they represent the majority of their
people.
The Khoi and the San were the earliest inhabitants of South
Africa, the latter roaming as hunter gatherers for tens of
thousands of years, and the former joining them as pastoralists
more than 2,000 years ago.
"The judgement has been reserved and we will probably get
the judgement next week," one of the lawyers said.
The proposed building site lies at the confluence of two
rivers, the Black River and the Liesbeek, that is sacred to both
groups, and objectors fear it will also block their view to the
equally sacred Lion's Head, part of Table Mountain.
Not everyone identifying with these groups are against the
project - an association of Khoi and San who support the
development are among the respondents in the case.
They and the other respondents, which include the project
developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, the City of Cape
Town and Western Cape Province, argue they have fulfilled all
regulatory requirements and it is unreasonable to jettison the
prospect of investment and jobs from a major tech company in a
country in which a third of people are out of work.
