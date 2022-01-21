Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/21 01:20:22 pm
2914.035 USD   -3.93%
01:12pS.African court postpones ruling on objection to Amazon HQ on sacred land
RE
09:01aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 21, 2022
05:09aEntire Market Value Rule Strikes Again In WDTX
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.African court postpones ruling on objection to Amazon HQ on sacred land

01/21/2022 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPE TOWN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A South African court on Friday postponed a ruling on a lawsuit from descendants of South Africa's earliest inhabitants, the Khoi and San, to try to halt construction of Amazon's new Africa headquarters on what they say is sacred land.

The 70,000-square metre development in Cape Town includes plans for a hotel, retail offices and homes, and with Amazon - which employs thousands of people in data hubs in the city - its main tenant. But it has faced a backlash from Khoi and San community leaders, who say they represent the majority of their people.

The Khoi and the San were the earliest inhabitants of South Africa, the latter roaming as hunter gatherers for tens of thousands of years, and the former joining them as pastoralists more than 2,000 years ago.

"The judgement has been reserved and we will probably get the judgement next week," one of the lawyers said.

The proposed building site lies at the confluence of two rivers, the Black River and the Liesbeek, that is sacred to both groups, and objectors fear it will also block their view to the equally sacred Lion's Head, part of Table Mountain.

Not everyone identifying with these groups are against the project - an association of Khoi and San who support the development are among the respondents in the case.

They and the other respondents, which include the project developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Province, argue they have fulfilled all regulatory requirements and it is unreasonable to jettison the prospect of investment and jobs from a major tech company in a country in which a third of people are out of work. (Reporting by Shafiek Tassiem and Wendell Roelf; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.91% 2912.8 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
BLACKROCK, INC. -2.49% 807.07 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.06% 555.47 Delayed Quote.4.62%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.97% 181.98 Delayed Quote.4.98%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:12pS.African court postpones ruling on objection to Amazon HQ on sacred land
RE
09:01aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 21, 2022
05:09aEntire Market Value Rule Strikes Again In WDTX
AQ
01/20Amazon.com to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
01/20Google launches fresh appeal to overturn $2.8 billion fine at top EU court
RE
01/20U.S. bill targeting Big Tech approved by Senate panel despite hefty lobbying
RE
01/20EU Parliament agrees on proposal to take on U.S. tech giants
RE
01/20Global markets live: Unilever, United Airlines, Amazon, Walt Disney, Novavax...
01/20Amazon to Open Clothing Store in Los Angeles in 2022
MT
01/20Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 055 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 74,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 538 B 1 538 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 033,35 $
Average target price 4 135,86 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.03%1 538 356
JD.COM, INC.9.89%118 884
ETSY, INC.-27.24%20 195
WAYFAIR INC.-22.15%15 462
ALLEGRO.EU SA3.55%10 325
MOMO.COM INC.-7.69%9 884