Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sadness, anger for Amazon workers who died during tornado

12/17/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Memorial for the victims who passed away at an Amazon distribution centre during a series of tornadoes in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) - Families and friends of six workers who died after a tornado tore into an Amazon warehouse expressed sadness and anger as they said final farewells to the victims in a series of vigils Friday.

On Dec. 10, a barrage of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states, leaving a trail of death and destruction at homes and businesses stretching more than 200 miles (322 km).

The six workers in an Amazon delivery station were among those who died. The site received tornado warnings between 8:06 p.m. and 8:16 p.m. before the tornado struck the building at 8:27 p.m., according to Amazon.

Amazon managers had directed workers to shelter in bathrooms after receiving emergency alerts on mobile phones from authorities, several employees previously told Reuters. At least one worker died while sheltering in the bathroom, his co-worker said.

Paige Marquis, friend and former roommate of Clayton Lynn Cope, one of the workers who perished, said, "They all want to blame the building. But what about the response inside? They shouldn't have had to keep working when they knew the storm was coming."

One Amazon employee who asked not to be identified said lots of workers are confused and angry. She told Reuters that all the dead were contractors and not Amazon employees.

Amazon previously said employees had been directed to shelter in place at a designated assembly area at the front of the building, which was near a restroom.

A dogwood tree was planted outside a municipal building in remembrance of the victims. "We're a tight knit community," Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Friday. "It will take time to heal."

The National Weather Service said the tornado hit the area between 8:28 and 8:32 p.m. central time, intensifying rapidly as it struck the Amazon warehouse.

(Reporting by Karl Plume and Richa Naidu; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.57% 3394.42 Delayed Quote.3.70%
TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.14% 0.89 End-of-day quote.78.00%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:40pSadness, anger for Amazon workers who died during tornado
RE
01:30pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Pare Morning Losses as Tech Slump Stalls Amid Omicron Spread
MT
12:44pUS Indices Head Lower This Week as Fed Poised to Embark on Faster Liquidity Withdrawal,..
MT
12:40pWall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks
RE
10:03aIndia spooks Amazon by suspending 2019 Future Group deal, cites suppression of informat..
RE
10:03aSpecial Report-Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, docum..
RE
09:09aAMAZON COM : How Alexa Connect Kit added voice to a Christmas tradition
PU
08:45aAmazon Deal With Future Group Reportedly Suspended by Indian Competition Regulator for ..
MT
06:54aIndia's Antitrust Body Says Amazon's 2019 Deal With Future To Remain In Abeyance
RE
05:35aAmazon shareholders call for tax disclosures - adviser
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 040 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 713 B 1 713 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 377,42 $
Average target price 4 129,86 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.70%1 712 851
JD.COM, INC.-17.32%112 892
ETSY, INC.22.70%27 675
WAYFAIR INC.-16.08%19 812
MOMO.COM INC.227.55%10 505
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-15.50%9 693