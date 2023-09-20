(Alliance News) - Safilo Group Spa and Amazon.com announced Wednesday the launch of Carrera's new smart glasses with Alexa, a blend of Safilo's Italian design and Alexa technology, encapsulated in two iconic and innovative models.

Equipped with open-ear audio technology, Carrera's new smart glasses direct sound to the ear without covering surrounding noise while minimizing what people around can hear. The product provides up to six hours of continuous talk or media playback on a single battery charge.

"Safilo has always looked to the future with a pioneering approach and that's why we are very proud to collaborate with Amazon on this innovative project, offering our Italian design and the unique style of Carrera Eyewear," said says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

"In addition, we are very proud to combine our well-established traditional distribution model-which includes optical stores, chains, department stores, specialty stores and boutiques-with Amazon's incredible online distribution."

"Safilo brings its vast experience in eyewear; Carrera's iconic design is a natural choice for creating smart glasses, reflecting our vision for Alexa and ambient intelligence. With Carrera's new smart glasses, we offer customers even more choice with smart eyewear and sophisticated design," added Jean Wang, Director Smart Eyewear at Amazon.

Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa will be available exclusively for the U.S. market.

Safilo Group's stock closed Wednesday up 0.6 percent at EUR0.85 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

