The IMDb “Icon” STARmeter Award—created in celebration of the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro in 2022—joins the “Fan Favorite” and “Breakout” STARmeter Awards in highlighting the actors IMDb users are most excited about

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has presented its first-ever IMDb “Icon” STARmeter Award to Salma Hayek Pinault. The award was created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro in 2022, and joins the ongoing IMDb “Fan Favorite” and “Breakout” STARmeter Awards in highlighting the actors who are most popular with the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Salma Hayek Pinault Receives the First-Ever IMDb "Icon" STARmeter Award in Celebration of IMDbPro's 20th Anniversary in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for IMDb)

Hayek Pinault consistently trends high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, including multiple weeks in the top 10 during her career. She recently starred in Eternals (#3 on the IMDb year-end list of the top movies of 2021) and House of Gucci. Video of Hayek Pinault accepting her STARmeter Award is available at www.imdb.com/video/vi3513565977.

“I am beyond thrilled to be the first-ever recipient of the ‘Icon’ STARmeter Award from IMDb and IMDbPro,” said Hayek Pinault. “This award means so much to me because for so long, women in the entertainment industry were under-recognized for our performances, contributions to filmmaking, and power to draw audiences to theaters. While there has been progress, particularly in the last few years, this Women’s History Month, I’m reflecting on the work that is still to be done as we continue moving towards gender parity. Thank you to IMDb and IMDbPro for this award and for making it easy for fans and professionals to learn more about the entertainment industry.”

“All of us at IMDb and IMDbPro are excited to honor Salma Hayek Pinault with our first-ever IMDb ‘Icon’ STARmeter Award, in recognition of her groundbreaking creative career and the indelible mark she has made on the entertainment industry,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro. “This new award, created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro, joins our ongoing STARmeter Award program and other IMDbPro exclusive data that play a key role in our commitment to helping entertainment industry professionals accelerate their careers.”

IMDb is honoring Women’s History Month with exclusive videos and galleries showcasing the extraordinary accomplishments of women in entertainment. Features including an original video and photo gallery highlighting “Funny women of television” can be viewed at www.imdb.com/imdbpicks/womenshistorymonth/.

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients in the “Fan Favorite” and “Breakout” categories include Eiza González, Regé-Jean Page, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgård, and Olivia Wilde. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at www.imdb.com/starmeterawards.

