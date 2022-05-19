Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 03:14:11 pm EDT
2165.26 USD   +1.07%
02:45pWall Street mixed as Cisco sinks and Nvidia recovers
RE
02:30pSchroders to oppose Amazon, Meta, Alphabet over worker, digital rights
RE
12:49pS&P 500, Dow slip as Cisco drags, growth stocks lead Nasdaq rebound
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schroders to oppose Amazon, Meta, Alphabet over worker, digital rights

05/19/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of investment management company Schroders in Zurich

LONDON (Reuters) - Schroders, Britain's biggest listed asset manager, said on Wednesday it would back a swathe of shareholder resolutions at Amazon, Meta and Google-owner Alphabet concerning workers' and digital rights.

Schroders, which manages around 730 billion pounds ($905.64 billion), said it was declaring its intention to vote against management on the issues as an escalation measure following talks with the companies.

While any move to declare voting plans is still relatively rare among asset managers, more are starting to do so as part of efforts to accelerate change on environmental, social and governance-related issues such as climate change.

In total, Schroders said it would vote against 11 resolutions across the three companies at their annual general meetings.

The money manager said its engagement with Amazon had centred on supporting workers' rights, specifically improving staff pay and benefits, the health and wellbeing of workers and worker representation within the company.

At Meta and Alphabet, Schorders said it would vote in favour of improving their approach to digital rights, including the management of exploitative content, misinformation and privacy.

"These issues are growing in importance for our clients who are pressing us to do more to ensure the companies that we invest in are acting responsibly," said Kate Rogers, Head of Sustainability, Schroders Wealth Management.

"By voting against the management at Alphabet and Meta we are signalling the importance of big technology companies acting to avoid harm and tackling misinformation on their platforms. At Amazon, we stand with the workers, seeking more disclosure on working conditions and their treatment."

Schroders added that it was still considering and would likely vote against other agenda items at the companies' AGMs.

($1 = 0.8061 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.71% 2223.89 Delayed Quote.-22.75%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.39% 2174.43 Delayed Quote.-35.75%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.33% 193.12 Delayed Quote.-42.85%
SCHRODERS PLC -4.24% 2752 Delayed Quote.-19.27%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:45pWall Street mixed as Cisco sinks and Nvidia recovers
RE
02:30pSchroders to oppose Amazon, Meta, Alphabet over worker, digital rights
RE
12:49pS&P 500, Dow slip as Cisco drags, growth stocks lead Nasdaq rebound
RE
10:21aElastic Expands Cloud Collaboration With Amazon Web Services; Shares Gain
MT
03:38aTencent Music Entertainment, French Embassy in China Collaborate on New Music Album
MT
05/18Melvin Capital to shut after heavy losses on meme stocks, market slump
RE
05/18NY agency files discrimination complaint against Amazon
AQ
05/18Amazon.com says it was surprised by New York discrimination complaint, has been coopera..
RE
05/18Schroders to oppose Amazon, Meta, Alphabet over worker, digital rights
RE
05/18Amazon Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant, Disabled Workers in New York Complai..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 B - -
Net income 2022 8 182 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 138x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 090 B 1 090 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 2 142,25 $
Average target price 3 660,91 $
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-35.75%1 089 806
JD.COM, INC.-26.93%78 227
COUPANG, INC.-55.55%23 017
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.62%19 277
ETSY, INC.-63.99%10 022
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-5.98%7 553