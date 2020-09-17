Senator Warren blasts U.S. CEOs for 'empty' social promises

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth
Warren on Thursday blasted U.S. business leaders, including
JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon and Walmart's
Doug McMillon, for falling short on a "splashy" promise to look
beyond profits when running their businesses.
Writing to the CEOs in their capacity as former and current
chairs respectively of the Business Roundtable, Warren, a
Democrat, said the country's top business group had been
lobbying for "narrow, short-term interests" rather than the
broad group of stakeholders it promised to serve last year.
Notably, the Roundtable had lobbied for legislation granting
companies immunity should workers contract COVID-19 on the job,
and had opposed extending unemployment benefits to workers,
Warren said, citing a news report based on federal lobbying
records.
"Rebuilding our economy so that workers, customers, and
communities are able to share in prosperity requires real change
in the way decisions are made in corporate headquarters and on
Wall Street, not just the vague, empty-worded press releases
that you have issued," Warren wrote in the letter, first
reported by Reuters.
In a statement, a Roundtable spokeswoman said its members
had demonstrated their commitment to last year's pledge by
“prioritizing the health and safety of their employees and
customers and continuing to evolve their businesses to be as
equitable and inclusive as possible.”
She said its CEOs were pressing “Congress to provide direct
payments to individuals in need and more financial support for
hard-hit small and medium-sized business” and “for necessary
reforms to strengthen communities and address racial injustice
in policing,” adding that the group would continue to share more
details with Warren.
The Massachusetts senator's broadside turns up the spotlight
on corporate leaders, who are increasingly being called upon by
workers and politicians to confront pressing issues such as
climate change, racial justice and income inequality.
In August 2019, over 180 Roundtable members comprising CEOs
of top companies such as Amazon, Apple, and
Coca-Cola pledged to end its 30-year stance that
corporations exist to primarily serve shareholders, and vowed to
do more to support workers, their communities, and the
environment.
On Wednesday, the group also promised to fight climate
change by backing market-based carbon pricing and slashing U.S.
greenhouse gas emissions.
Warren, a progressive former presidential candidate, wrote
to the Roundtable's members in October asking for details on how
they planned to fulfill last year's pledge but got "boilerplate"
responses and anecdotal evidence, she said on Thursday. She
added that Dimon and McMillon did not directly reply.
Corporate America's response to the pandemic belies the
Roundtable's pledge, she said, with companies failing to protect
and invest in essential workers and disproportionately hurting
minorities at a time when racial justice should be a priority.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Michelle Price, Aurora
Ellis and Tom Brown)